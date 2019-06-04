A Test From WTOP Signal Was Heard on Lots of DC Radio and TV Stations Last Night

A technical error led to a signal from WTOP being broadcast on other stations Monday night. The disruption occurred between 9:30 and 10 PM. WAMU, WETA FM, WETA’s four television stations, WTTG, and WDCA all confirm they were affected. I’ve heard from someone who says it affected a viewing of Chernobyl on HBO as well. A Washingtonian employee who was watching The Bachelorette on WJLA last night says her screen went blue with a message about prescheduled testing.

Weirdness on the radio tonight. @WAMU started playing the emergency alert noise in the middle of a program. Then 88.5 started broadcasting WTOP for a couple of minutes. Then another emergency alert tone, and back to regular WAMU programming. IS THIS A SIGN OF THE APOCALYPSE? — Liz M (@MadorlandoLiz) June 4, 2019

So what happened? WTOP management hasn’t replied to a query, but the station’s Technical Operations Manager, Brian Oliger, apologized on Twitter last night to people who were baffled by the intrusion, including former Hillary Clinton adviser Philippe Reines.

Thank you @Xfinity & @WTOP for the wonderfully timed monthly test. — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) June 4, 2019

In his replies, Oliger described the incident as a “simple human error” and said the station was testing its Emergency Alert System and accidentally broadcast its regular programming instead. Rob Bertrand, WAMU’s senior director of technology, explains to Washingtonian that the Emergency Alert System is a chain, and that WTOP is a local primary station. If a test is transmitted from a primary station, it will propagate throughout all stations on the chain until a signal to resume normal programming is transmitted. That didn’t appear to happen, Bertrand says, but the system includes a failsafe that kicks in after two minutes and returns stations to their regular programming. Bertrand, who was watching Chernobyl on streaming last night but noticed something going haywire on his Tivo, says he sympathizes greatly with WTOP: “It has happened, unfortunately, to most of us at some point,” he says.

thanks @WTOP for the test during the #TheBachelorette , hearing an ad for generic Viagra is definitely what I wanted instead 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/1jjIWktmw0 — 🍒r (@rachaelisdone) June 4, 2019