Credits: Photo-illustration by John Ueland. Photograph of Langsdorf by Robin B. Langsdorf. Photograph of Haskins by Icon Sportswire/Getty. Photograph of Van Der Waart Courtesy of Meridiam Infrastructure.

Julie Langsdorf

Who says the DC novel has to be about politics? Her White Elephant involves drama over real estate.

Doug Poretz

The PR firm Qorvis’s cofounder just started a local communications outfit to aid marijuana businesses.

Katherine Ashworth Brandt

Her Dine After Dark helps dawn-to-dusk Ramadan fasters find better food options.

Dwayne Haskins

This new Redskins QB is likely to stick around town: He’s a Gaithersburg native who went to Bullis.

Peter van der Waart

The Purple Line’s new CEO is in charge of getting the delayed rail project on track.

Disinvited!

Patrick Casey

The cofounder of a white-nationalist group was involved in the frightening far-right disruption of a DC book reading.

This article appears in the June 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

