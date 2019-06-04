About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. More from Guest List



A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation—plus one person we definitely would not.

Julie Langsdorf Who says the DC novel has to be about politics? Her White Elephant involves drama over real estate.

Doug Poretz The PR firm Qorvis’s cofounder just started a local communications outfit to aid marijuana businesses.

Katherine Ashworth Brandt Her Dine After Dark helps dawn-to-dusk Ramadan fasters find better food options.

Dwayne Haskins This new Redskins QB is likely to stick around town: He’s a Gaithersburg native who went to Bullis.

Peter van der Waart The Purple Line’s new CEO is in charge of getting the delayed rail project on track.

Disinvited!

Patrick Casey The cofounder of a white-nationalist group was involved in the frightening far-right disruption of a DC book reading.

