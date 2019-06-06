Falls Church

Where: 2236 Whitcomb Pl., Falls Church

How much: $2,199,999

When: Sunday, June 9 from 1PM to 3:30PM

Why: This new-construction Craftsman comes with six bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, a home office, a gym, and a huge wrap-around porch with a front door made from Brazilian mahogany.

Bethesda

Where: 6706 Loring Ct., Bethesda

How much: $1,225,000

When: Saturday, June 8 from 1PM to 3PM

Why: This modern, 1960s house, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, has an airy, open layout between the living room, kitchen, and den. It also features skylights and cathedral ceilings.

Crestwood

Where: 4310 18th St., NW

How much: $1,260,000

When: Saturday, June 8 from 2PM to 4PM

Why: The 1920s brick Colonial comes with five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two-car garage, and a spacious yard. It’s also within walking distance of Rock Creek Park.

Alexandria

Where: 208 S Lee St., Alexandria

How much: $839,000

When: Sunday, June 9 from 2PM to 4PM

Why: Just a couple blocks from the Old Town waterfront, the 1825 rowhouse has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half bathrooms, two wood-burning fireplaces, original hardwood floors, and a dining room that opens onto the patio.

Carver/Langston

Where: 1851 L St., NE

How much: $485,000

When: Sunday, June 9 from 2PM to 4PM

Why: Though it’s just 840 square feet, this cozy, two-bedroom, one-bathroom rowhouse looks bright and airy thanks to its light color palette—including an updated, all white kitchen. Plus, it has a fenced backyard.