Washingtonian BBQ & Brew 2019
07/25/2019
6:00 pm
Transit Pier at The Wharf
970 Wharf St SW
Washington, DC
ABOUT THE EVENT
Enjoy an evening of delicious food and cold beer at Washingtonian’s BBQ & Brew, presented by PepsiCo! Featuring some of the best grilled dishes in all of the DMV, this is the perfect way to spend a summer evening with your friends.
Title Sponsor
Participating Restaurants
Interested in partnering with us? Contact us at [email protected]
Need help? Vist our Help/Faq page.
BBQ & Brew General Admission
$50.00
Enjoy an evening of delicious food and cold beer at Washingtonian’s BBQ & Brew, presented by PepsiCo! Valid for entry starting at 7 PM.
BBQ & Brew VIP
$65.00
Enjoy an evening of delicious food and cold beer at Washingtonian’s BBQ & Brew, presented by PepsiCo! Beat the crowds, and enter the event one hour earlier at 6 PM.
Tickets are nonrefundable, except where required by law. You will receive your tickets by email. If you haven't received them in an hour, or if you are having trouble purchasing tickets, please contact [email protected]. Thank you!
FOOD SAMPLES FROM ALL PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS AND BEVERAGES FROM THE OPEN BAR ARE INCLUDED WITH THE PURCHASE OF A TICKET. OCCASIONALLY, POPULAR STATIONS WILL RUN OUT PREMATURELY. IF THAT HAPPENS, PLEASE VISIT ANOTHER STATION. NO ONE GOES HOME HUNGRY OR THIRSTY.
THIS EVENT IS 21+. PHOTO ID REQUIRED. RAIN OR SHINE. NON-REFUNDABLE EXCEPT WHERE REQUIRED BY LAW.
Need help? Vist our Help/Faq page.
