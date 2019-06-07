Real Estate

Photos: The 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in May

Because nothing says summer like a saltwater infinity pool.
Inside the #1 most expensive house sold in May, which belonged to former BET chief executive Debra Lee. All photographs courtesy of BrightMLS.

#10

Where: 2005 Rhode Island Ave., McLean
How much: $3,230,000

This recently built farmhouse-style home comes with five bedrooms, five bathrooms (all of which are en-suite), and two half-baths, as well as reclaimed wood beams from the 19th-century, heated bathroom floors, a golf simulator room, and a screened porch with a wood-burning fireplace.

#9

Where: 1178 Orlo Dr., McLean
How much: $3,240,000

This Italian villa-style home has five bedrooms, six full baths, and two half-baths across three levels, in addition to a theater room, a wine cellar, and a stone patio with a fireplace.

#8

Where: 1155 23rd St. NW, PH 3A
How much: $3,500,000

This penthouse, located in the Ritz-Carlton Residences in DC’s West End, has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, walls of windows, a catering kitchen (in addition to a standard one), and a 1,700-square-foot roof terrace.

#7

Where: 8104 Spring Hill Farm Dr., McLean
How much:  $3,750,000

The Tudor-style mansion has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, three half-baths, three fireplaces, a home theater, a three-car garage, and a backyard pool.

#6

Where: 5021 Loughboro Rd. NW
How much: $3,900,000

Built in 1951, this seven-bedroom Colonial has five-and-a-half baths, a two-car garage, and four fireplaces.

#5

Where: 11809 Centurion Way, Potomac
How much: $4,200,000

This spread has seven bedrooms, 10 full baths, and four half-baths between the main home and the two-level, in-law suite addition. It also includes a ballroom (obviously), four kitchens, a wine cellar, four terraces, and a six-car garage.

#4

Where: 2128 Wyoming Ave. NW
How much: $4,400,000

This Kalorama mansion has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two half-baths, a spiral staircase in the entryway with a skylight, an elevator, a two-car garage, a wine cellar, three fireplaces, and a backyard patio.

#3

Where: 7615 Southdown Rd., Alexandria
How much: $4,600,000

Spread out among 11,700 square feet, this waterfront estate has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two half-baths, five fireplaces, a heated pool, and 147 feet of shoreline along the Potomac River, complete with a 300-foot-long dock.

#2

Where: 6431 Georgetown Pike, McLean
How much: $5,500,000

This sale was about land, not an MTV Cribs-worthy pad. The nearly four undeveloped acres in McLean, known as the Maple Hill Estate, sit beyond a gated entrance and include 70-year-old stone paths, a stream, and sections designated as a Virginia Bird Sanctuary.

#1

Where: 2815 Woodland Dr. NW
How much: $8,750,000

This modernist home was sold by BET’s former CEO Debra Lee. It has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two half-baths overlooking Rock Creek Park, plus a main room with 20-foot ceilings, a home theater, gym, wine cellar, sauna, hot tub, saltwater infinity pool, and an eight-car garage.

