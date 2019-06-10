Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: June 10-16

Monday

National Best Friend Day was last week, but all Gold’s Gyms will be celebrating it through this Friday. Simply grab your BFF and show up at your nearest Gold’s to use their equipment or take a class. No membership required!

Locations vary

Wednesday

Do your best “Single Ladies” dance with the Popstar Workout Series at Yards Park. Every Wednesday through July 25, you can learn a choreographed dance and break a sweat to Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Meghan Trainor. The dancing starts at 6:30 PM.

355 Water St. SE

Thursday

Swing by the Georgetown Lululemon for a rocket yoga session. Rocket yoga is a faster-paced form of ashtanga yoga, so get ready for a quick flow. Bring a mat—class kicks off at 6:30 PM.

3265 M St. NW

Friday

Head into your weekend on the right foot with a bootcamp led by Orangetheory instructors. Meet in Canal Park for the 7 AM class, and don’t forget a mat and water.

200 M St. SE

Saturday

If your Saturday needs some movement, grab your mat and check out this yoga flow at National Harbor. Meet in the plaza at 10 AM for the class, which will be taught by Gold’s Gym instructors.

165 Waterfront St., Oxon Hill

Sunday

Celebrate Father’s Day by heading to the National Mall for the Indian Embassy’s annual International Day of Yoga celebration. Bring a mat to practice with your fellow yogis, and afterwards, check out a vegetarian food festival at the Freer-Sackler Gallery. Yoga starts at 8:30 AM.

Washington Monument

And keep the Dad celebrations going at the annual Fit Father’s Day Celebration. Swing by for boxing workouts, yoga, healthy snacks, a DJ, games, prizes, and more. The event kicks off at 10 AM.

Silver Spring Civic Center; 8525 Fenton St., Silver Spring

