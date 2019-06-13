Real Estate

The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (6/15-6/16)

Including a Columbia Heights loft with 20-foot ceilings.
Written by
| Published on
Photos courtesy of Bright MLS.

Cleveland Park

Where: 3619 Tilden St. NW
How much: $2,300,000
When: Saturday, June 15 from 2 PM to 4 PM
Why: This four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath Colonial features a stylish kitchen with Viking appliances, a sunroom with built-in banquette seating, a garage, and a wood burning fireplace.

Columbia Heights

Where: 3039 16th St. NW, #301 
How much: $849,900
When: Saturday, June 15 from 12PM to 2PM
Why: The tw0-bedroom, two-level loft has soaring, 20-foot ceilings, 18-foot windows, its own private elevator, and smart home features such as voice-activated lighting.

Truxton Circle

Where: 57 N St. NW, #408

How much: $799,900
When: Saturday, June 15 from 12PM to 4PM
Why: The nearly 1,000-square-foot condo includes one bedroom, a den, one-and-a-half bathrooms (with cool features such as a floating sink), skylights, and two terraces.

Trinidad

Where: 1613 Meigs Pl. NE
How much: $615,000
When: Saturday, June 15 from 1PM to 3PM
Why: The end-unit, two-bedroom rowhouse has been totally renovated, with oak hardwoods, heated bathroom floors, a private patio, and large windows.

Fairlawn

Where: 1607 Fairlawn Ave. SE
How much: $460,000
When: Saturday, June 15 from 12PM to 2PM
Why: The updated 1930s rowhouse has more than 2,500 square feet, with four bedrooms and three full baths, a sunroom, hardwood floors, and a main level master suite with a jetted tub and rain shower head.

On the Market? Get Our Real Estate Newsletter

Get Started
More:
Kalina Newman
Kalina Newman
Editorial Fellow

Kalina Newman is an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. Previously, she covered metro news for the Boston Globe. Her work has appeared in ARLnow, DCist, and the Washington City Paper. Kalina graduated from Boston University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.