THURSDAY, JUNE 13

EXHIBIT Artechouse’s new exhibit, “Infinite Space,” highlights the work of Los Angeles-based, Turkey-born artist Refik Anadol. The centerpiece of this exhibit is his immersive “Infinity Room,” which tries to capture the idea of a limitless infinity in a finite space using light, sound, and projection. There are also several smaller installations that use data to create art, such as “Wind Data Paintings,” digital paintings created using wind patterns in cities such as Dubai and Boston. Through September 2. $16-$20.

PERFORMANCE Performance artist Jefferson Pinder will present his work This Is Not a Drill at the Source Theatre. Marking 100 years since “The Red Summer” of 1919, Pinder is traveling through cities where the riots occurred, including Birmingham, New Orleans, and Chicago, as well as DC, whose military-incited mob violence left 15 people dead and over 150 injured. On stage, Pinder and his cast of performers delve into various physical routines (hand-drills, boxing, etc.) as if they were preparing for this violence anew; in this training, they will build “unity through ritualized physical routines.” Through June 14. Free (with registration), 7 PM.

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

FILM AFI Silver Theatre and SPAIN arts & culture are celebrating Spanish film with eight works in the “Spanish Cinema Now” festival. The selections include Isaki Lacuesta‘s Between Two Waters (6/16), a sequel to the 2006 The Legend of Time’s story of two brothers reunited; the olive oil documentary Virgin & Extra: The Land of the Olive Oil (6/15); and the animated drama Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles (6/16), which follows Luis Buñuel as he makes one of his own films, Land Without Bread. Through June 16. $13 per film.

ART Fred Schnider Gallery of Art‘s new exhibit “Escape Velocity” will highlight abstract paintings by Singaporean artist Chee-Keong Kung. Kung’s work is inspired by his childhood in Singapore, including regular visits to Taoist temples. You can see his architectural and geometric interests through his art. Through August 19. Opening reception: 6/14, 6-8 PM.

BEER Try modern recreations of the historical Senate Beer at the Heurich House Museum and weigh in on which of the two beer recipes should be released to the public in the fall. Using a 20-page lab report on Senate Beer from 1948, Pilot Brewer Jeff Clawson and Professor of Fermentation Science Tom Shellhammer (both of Oregon State University’s Fermentation Science Department) worked to recreate this historic recipe that was popularized in the 1890s and produced until 1956. $45, 7 PM.

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

COMEDY Improv comedy group The Second City brings its new show America; It’s Complicated! to the Kennedy Center’s Theater Lab. Expect their notorious sketch comedy, improv, and original music in a production that pokes fun at both sides of the aisle. Through August 11. $49-$59.

THEATRE Keegan Theatre presents the regional premiere of Ripcord, a comedy about living arrangements in a retirement home. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire (Rabbit Hole), the piece explores the friction between a bitter longtime resident and the new arrival who is slated to be her roommate. Through July 6. $20-$50.

MUSEUMS The Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center is hosting its annual Innovations in Flight Family Day and Outdoor Aviation Display. See vintage aircraft and automobiles on display and participate in hands-on activities such as flight simulators, paper airplane contests, and, for younger fans, story time. Free to attend (parking is $15 per vehicle), 10 AM to 3 PM.

THEATER Scena Theatre’s production of The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui opens on Friday at the Atlas Performing Arts Center. An allegory for Hitler’s rise to power, the play follows a Brooklyn man who gets rid of his competitors to take over the cauliflower racket in 1930s Chicago, showing the dangers of fascism. Through July 14. $25-$45.

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

YOGA The Embassy of India and Friends of Yoga are celebrating the 5th International Day of Yoga with a free session at the Washington Monument. The event is open to all ages, no prior experience required; early guests can get a free yoga t-shirt (first-come, first-served). After the event, head over to the Freer | Sackler for an Indian Vegetarian Food Festival, where food will be available for purchase on the museum’s plaza. Yoga: Free (with registration), 8:30 AM. Indian Vegetarian Food Festival: Free to attend (food prices vary), 10:30 AM – 3 PM.

BOOKS Photographer Antonia Tricarico has captured two decades of punk history in her new book Frame of Mind: Punk Photos and Essays from Washington, D.C. and Beyond, 1997-2017. Her work includes classic DC underground bands (Fugazi, the Make-Up), the bands they became and the ones they influenced (the Evens, Weird War, Motorcycle Wars), and other bands that fit into the same aesthetic, such as European bands the Ex and Uzeda. The book also includes essays by female artists such as Joan Jett, Amy Farina, and Tara Jane O’Neil. Tricarico will speak at Politics & Prose with DC photographer Lely Constantinople and Natalie Avery, founder of Youth Action Research Group and former member of Fire Party. Free, 3 PM.

LAST CALL: Here’s what’s closing this weekend

“In the Library: Frederick Douglass Family Materials from the Walter O. Evans Collection” closes 6/14 at the National Gallery of Art.