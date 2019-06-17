Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around Washington This Week: June 17 – 23

Monday

Join the DC Run Crew at the Georgetown Athleta for a HIIT and cardio workout. The event kicks off at 7 PM, and stick around for refreshments afterwards.

3229 M St. NW

Tuesday

Stop by the Canopy Hotel at the Wharf for an outdoor vinyasa flow this evening. The workout is sponsored by Yoga Factory, Endeavor Athletic, and Smirnoff Spiked Seltzer, and afterwards, you can try samples of the seltzer for yourself. Yoga begins at 6:30 PM.

960 Wharf St. SW

Wednesday

Meet at the downtown Pacer’s Running store for a four-mile group run with Chaia and Hoka, which will have some of their shoes on-site for runners to try out. Afterwards, all runners will get a free Chaia taco and a glass of beer, wine, sangria, hard cider, or tea. Be ready to run at 6:30 PM.

919 F St. NW

Friday

Celebrate International Yoga Day and the Summer Solstice with a series of workouts on the Georgetown waterfront. Between 4 and 7 PM, there will be three hour-long yoga classes hosted by Down Dog Yoga, the Wing, and Athleta, respectively. The first 300 yogis to show up will get an Athleta swag bag, and there will be several giveaways throughout the evening.

Georgetown Waterfront Park; 3303 Water St. NW

Saturday

Head to Alexandria’s Del Ray neighborhood for the sixth annual Well Ray event. You can get treatments from acupuncturists and massage therapists, check out athleisure vendors, and participate in tons of classes like spin, pilates, and barre. Classes will be held from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria

