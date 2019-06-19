News

Sorry, but DC Police Are NOT Looking for Two People in a Garbage Truck

This tweet from the DC police sounded like a remarkable bit of mayhem–persons of interest fleeing in a garbage truck? Sign us up for updates!

Unfortunately, a police spokesperson says, a witness in this case described a silver sedan, not a trash truck. At this moment the police are not sure why the alert said they were in a trash truck. Washingtonian plans to follow this story anyway.

