Chevy Chase, Md.
Where: 6004 Brookside Dr.
How much: $3,295,000
When: Sunday, June 23 from 2 PM to 4PM
Why: This nearly 7,000-square-foot spread has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, soaring 30-foot ceilings in the living room and dining room, a two-car garage, and a large backyard.
Barnaby Woods
Where: 3008 Dogwood St. NW
How much: $1,079,000
When: Sunday, June 23 from 1PM to 4pm
Why: This four-bedroom, three-bath house has views of Rock Creek Park, plus a fenced-in yard, screened sunroom, and a heated pool with a retractable cover.
Foggy Bottom
Where: 953 25th St. NW
How much: $924,900
When: Sunday, June 23 from 1 PM to 4 PM
Why: This charming two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath rowhouse is walking distance from the Foggy Bottom Metro, the Georgetown waterfront, and downtown.
Navy Yard
Where: 1300 4th St. SE, #308
How much: $724,900
When: Sunday, June 23 from 1 PM to 4 PM
Why: The two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in the brand new Bower is in the middle of the Yards development, and has floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, and high-end appliances.
Manor Park
Where: 37 Missouri Ave. NW , #21
How much: $599,900
When: Saturday, June 22 from 12 PM to 2 PM
Why: The brand new, two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath penthouse unit includes quartz countertops, expansive windows, and stainless steel appliances.