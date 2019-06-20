Real Estate

The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (6/22-6/23)

Including a charming Foggy Bottom rowhouse and a new condo in Navy Yard.
Written by
| Published on
Photos courtesy of Bright MLS.

Chevy Chase, Md.

Where: 6004 Brookside Dr.
How much: $3,295,000
When: Sunday, June 23 from 2 PM to 4PM
Why: This nearly 7,000-square-foot spread has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, soaring 30-foot ceilings in the living room and dining room, a two-car garage, and a large backyard.

Barnaby Woods

Where: 3008 Dogwood St. NW
How much: $1,079,000
When: Sunday, June 23 from 1PM to 4pm
Why: This four-bedroom, three-bath house has views of Rock Creek Park, plus a fenced-in yard, screened sunroom, and a heated pool with a retractable cover.

Foggy Bottom

 

Where: 953 25th St. NW
How much: $924,900
When: Sunday, June 23 from 1 PM to 4 PM
Why: This charming two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath rowhouse is walking distance from the Foggy Bottom Metro, the Georgetown waterfront, and downtown.

Navy Yard

 

Where: 1300 4th St. SE, #308
How much: $724,900
When: Sunday, June 23 from 1 PM to 4 PM
Why: The two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in the brand new Bower is in the middle of the Yards development, and has floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, and high-end appliances.

Manor Park

Where: 37 Missouri Ave. NW , #21
How much: $599,900
When: Saturday, June 22 from 12 PM to 2 PM 
Why: The brand new, two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath penthouse unit includes quartz countertops, expansive windows, and stainless steel appliances.

On the Market? Get Our Real Estate Newsletter

Get Started
More:
Kalina Newman
Kalina Newman
Editorial Fellow

Kalina Newman is an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. Previously, she covered metro news for the Boston Globe. Her work has appeared in ARLnow, DCist, and the Washington City Paper. Kalina graduated from Boston University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.