Celebrate Jawbox’s DC Reunion Shows With Highly Caffeinated Ice Cream

Beloved DC post-punk band Jawbox has reunited and will play two shows at the 9:30 Club on June 28 and 29. And just as it did to commemmorate Ex Hex‘s new album, Mount Desert Island Ice Cream in Mount Pleasant will sell a special band-approved ice cream to commemorate the occasion.

“All Nerve, No Brain”—a name taken from a lyric on the band’s song “Jackpot Plus!”—has an espresso base that’s combined with dark-chocolate-covered espresso beans: “These inflammatory times of accelerated politics and culture call for accelerated desserts,” the band says in a statement.

The ice cream will be for sale at the 9:30 shows and in Mount Desert Island from the dates of the shows till the end of the band’s tour this summer. You’ll also be able to buy a bundle at Mount Desert that includes a color-vinyl copy of one of the band’s records, plus a T-shirt, with your ice cream.

Meanwhile, this video from a recent show on Jawbox’s tour suggests caffeine may be optional.