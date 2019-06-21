You’ve Missed Your Chance to Buy Sebastian Gorka’s House

When I imagine former Trump administration official Sebastian Gorka’s house, I picture a Gothic structure ringed by earthwork defenses and, I dunno, cannons and gargoyles and hawks screaming from towering aeries. Turns out his now-former residence was a delightful four-bedroom Sears bungalow with a welcoming porch and a bright and airy kitchen. Gorka’s McLean place spent just a few days on the market before selling for $925,000 in May, but you can still take a virtual tour: Note the memorabilia cases, the artwork, the groaning shelves of books. The garage that offers easy parking. Where does one even put an iron throne in a house this lovely?

When Washingtonian contacted Gorka last month to ask whether he planned to stay in this area, he replied by email: “Why are you being so creepy?” Well, we have good news for all you local Gorka fans: He’s staying! Not only has his wife, Katharine Gorka, been named the new press secretary for Customs and Border Protection, property records indicate their new $1.8 million house is in the same area, close to both the Central Intelligence Agency—watch out, Deep State!—and the delightful Clemyjontri Park, a paradise for Fairfax youngsters. It has five bedrooms, a terrific patio, and a dining room with a huge skylight. There’s arguably no better perch in the region to keep watch over the Kraken!