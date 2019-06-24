&Pizza Has a New “Secret” Menu With Cheetos and Oreo Pizzas

Secrets are rarely so secret in Washington. Naturally, when &pizza announced a new “secret” menu, it just sent out a press release.

The DC-founded pizza chain—fresh off an attack from Republican Senator Tom Cotton for its support of abortion access—is offering two very gimmicky pizzas in a particularly gimmicky way. If you want to see the specials, you’ll have to use incognito browsing on &pizza’s website. Otherwise, you’ll just get a “404” message.

Or better yet, we’ll just tell you about the pizzas. The first is “the Cheeto” topped with spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. (This comes days after KFC announced a new Cheetos fried chicken sandwich.) And then there’s “the Oreo” smothered in sweet ricotta cheese, crushed Oreos, and sweet ricotta icing. Try them at your own risk.

The pies are available only at &pizza’s Georgetown location (plus Astor Place in NYC) from June 24 through June 30. Look for more limited edition gimmicks as the summer continues.

