5 Products That Will Protect Your Skin From the Sun Without Sacrificing Your Clean Beauty Routine

Yes, you already know sun exposure is bad for your skin. But what about all the chemicals that can hide in the sunscreens and moisturizers you use to protect yourself?

Here, Becky Waddell, founder of the Georgetown clean beauty store Take Care Shop, shares her five favorite clean beauty products that are free of harmful ingredients and will keep your skin safe this summer.

Josh Rosebrook Nutrient Day Cream

“This nourishing, sun-protective day moisturizer is perfect for anyone who dislikes the feeling of sunscreen,” says Waddell of the non-oily product. The cream comes with SPF 30 and moisturizes with aloe, almond oil, and shea. Josh Rosebrook Nutrient Day Cream, $85, joshrosebrook.com

Marie Veronique Vitamins C + E + Ferulic Serum

By day, this serum protects skin from the sun with vitamin C, vitamin E, and ferulic acid. By night, it helps boost skin by rebuilding collagen. Marie Veronique Vitamins C + E + Ferulic Serum, $90, marieveronique.com

Ilia Beauty Radiant Translucent Powder

This is the “ultimate in on-the-go sun protection,” says Waddell. The matte powder contains SPF 20, so you’ll pack on more sun protection when you use it for a mid-day touch-up. You’ll also find aloe leaf, passionfruit, and rosemary oil to soothe skin and cut down on inflammation. Ilia Beauty Radiant Translucent Powder, $34, iliabeauty.com

Suntegrity Natural Moisturizing Face Sunscreen & Primer

This works as a moisturizer, sunscreen, and makeup primer all-in-one. It has SPF 30, is vegan and free of parabens, and has ingredients like cucumber and green tea to refresh skin. Suntegrity Natural Moisturizing Face Sunscreen & Primer, $45, suntegrityskinscare.com

Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum

“Don’t forget to feed your skin, even when playing in the sun,” says Waddell. “This non-greasy face oil is the perfect texture for summer and will help keep skin supple and happy during the day when paired with your SPF; [it’ll also] help the skin recover overnight.” Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum, $185, vintnersdaughter.com

Readers should consult their doctors before making health and wellness decisions.

