Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: July 1 – 7

Monday

Get your flow on at an outdoor yoga class hosted by Vida. Bring your own mat and water—class kicks off at 7 PM.

Yards Park; 1100 New Jersey Ave. SE

Tuesday

Head to this sunset yoga class at the Wharf hosted by Smirnoff Spiked, Endeavor Athletic, Canopy Hotel, and the Yoga Factory. After, you can check out the athletic wear at Endeavor and sip some spiked seltzer. Mats are provided, and class begins at 6:30 PM.

975 7th St. SW

Wednesday

There will be a body sculpting class in Farragut Square tonight. You only need to bring your sneakers and show up at 5:30 PM.

Farragut Square; the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and K Street

Friday

Sweat out the Fourth of July festivities at an outdoor bootcamp hosted by Orangetheory. Meet at Canal Park on the Capitol Riverfront at 7 AM.

200 M St. SE

Saturday

Join DC Run Crew at the Potomac River Running Store downtown for a group run. Routes will be between three and seven miles, and groups will be broken down by pace. Be ready to go at 9 AM.

Potomac River Running Store; 919 F St. NW

