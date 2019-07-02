The Trump Baby Balloon on the Mall Will Inflate, but It Will Not Fly

The National Park Service released the permit that will allow Code Pink to fly a “Trump Baby” balloon on the Mall during Washington, DC’s Fourth of July celebration, which President Trump has retooled as a celebration of himself and his presidency.

The ballooning will take place along 17th Street near the Washington Monument. There will be a stage in addition to the balloon. The balloon cannot be filled with helium, NPS says in the permit: The 20-foot-by-20-foot balloon “must be filled with cold-air only and unable to achieve flight.”

The permit says Code Pink plans speeches, as well as a male bathing suit competition, an open mic, and poetry readings. The group says it expects that “MAGA Presidential supporters may attempt to disrupt the activity.”

