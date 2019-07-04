Real Estate

The Five Best Looking Open Houses this Weekend (7/6-7/7)

Including a modern Burleith renovation and a stylish Petworth condo.
Burleith

Where: 3639 T St. NW
How much: $2,500,000
When: Sunday, July 7 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: This newly upgraded 1920s house has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms throughout four levels. An inviting family room features coffered ceilings, and the kitchen includes a marble island with a built-in butcher block.

Clarendon

Where: 3131 9th Rd. N. #1
How much: $850,000
When: Sunday, July 7 from 1 to 3 PM
Why: The two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo has more than 1,400 square feet of space, and includes a den, hardwoods in every room, a balcony, and a light-filled layout.

H Street Corridor

Where: 1101 Florida Ave. NE #2 
How much: $607,950 
When: Sunday, July 7 from 1 to 3 PM
Why: Located in a boutique-sized, five-unit building, the two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath condo has quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms and good closet space, plus it’s an easy walk to H Street and Union Market.

Park View

Where: 617 Harvard St. NW #1
How much: $549,900
When: Sunday, July 7 from 1 to 3 PM
Why: The two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath condo has large windows, modern kitchen cabinets, a custom stair railing, and wide-plank wood floors.

Petworth

Where: 909 Webster St. NW #1
How much:  $399,900
When: Sunday, July 7 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: With those blue kitchen and bathroom cabinets, fun tile-work, and rustic floors, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo doesn’t look like your typical brand-new, builder-grade fare. This unit also has private access to a backyard and patio.

Kalina Newman
Kalina Newman
Editorial Fellow

Kalina Newman is an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. Previously, she covered metro news for the Boston Globe. Her work has appeared in ARLnow, DCist, and the Washington City Paper. Kalina graduated from Boston University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.