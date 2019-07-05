Look Inside My Home: A Loudon County Townhouse With Restoration Hardware Hacks

Have a house you’d like to be featured in a Look Inside My Home post? Post a picture of your space on Instagram and tag it with #WashMagHome or email mmontgomery@washingtonian.com.

Chloe Christoforou loves living in her Brambleton townhome.

“A lot of people are scared to move from the city to the suburbs, but I actually prefer it,” she says of her Loudon County town, which she’s a fan of for its access to running trails, dog parks, and activities like farmers markets and food truck festivals.

Christoforou, who works in tech and runs a health business and at-home bakery on the side, lives in her home with her two dogs Monty and Georgie. She calls her style “contemporary antique,” and says she loves finding a new use for old things.

“It takes a while to develop your individual style,” Christoforou says of decorating a home. “Don’t be scared to like what you like and be bold.”

Who lives there: Chloe Christoforou, 27, and her Chihuahua terrier Monty and Pomeranian Georgie

How long they’ve lived there: A year-and-a-half

Approximate square-footage: 2,900 square-feet

Number of bedrooms: Three

Number of bathrooms: Three-and-a-half

Favorite piece of furniture: The living room coffee table from Restoration Hardware. It didn’t come with a top, so Christoforou had a glass one made. She also loves her raw-edge dining room table from Crate & Barrel.

Favorite home interior store: Restoration Hardware and Crate & Barrel. “When I was picking out furniture for this house, I created an open order at Crate & Barrel, adding different types of furniture as they were being put on sale,” says Christoforou. “Most people don’t realize that you can do this.”

Favorite DIY: The living room pipe shelves, which were inspired by pieces from Restoration Hardware. “I had to go to multiple hardware stores to get all of the pipes,” says Christoforou. “They even asked me if I was a plumber. My favorite part was beating up the wood to distress [it].”

Splurge: Automated blackout blinds. “I had them in a hotel room in Vegas and wanted them ever since.”

Steal: The huge 10-foot by 6-foot painting in the dining room, which she got for $199 and U-Haul’d home.

Design advice: “Stick to natural color for walls and include pops of color on items like pillows, linens, paintings, and rugs. Also, if you have dogs who aren’t housebroken (or have accidents), Ruggable has a great selection of rugs that can be thrown in the wash. It’s a game changer.”

