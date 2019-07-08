Here are Photos and Videos of the Crazy Flooding Around DC This Morning

#DCsBravest have removed several occupants to safety from cars in high water at 15th St and Constitution Ave NW. pic.twitter.com/MKXSMJzsua — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 8, 2019

traffic stopped in both directions on 110. super dangerous. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/ZS0dXJ4Lbj — Tess Perselay (@TessPerselay) July 8, 2019

It’s official: The White House basement is flooding. pic.twitter.com/f1DR6awE89 — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) July 8, 2019

I’m advising commuters not to use the street elevator at Pentagon Metro this morning. #wmata pic.twitter.com/z8bNwAPcPG — Nick Scalera (@nickscalera) July 8, 2019

Avoid GW Parkway near Bashford Lane in North Old Town Alexandria. All traffic is being diverted. pic.twitter.com/Dd6ooA3Hkt — Cameron Brenchley (@chbrenchley) July 8, 2019

Incredible video just in from Alexandria where a torrent of water is rushing into an Old Town parking garage. Unfortunately my wife’s car is on level 2. 😟 Be safe out there folks – don’t put yourself or 1st responders in harms way. pic.twitter.com/wthG5lvJbm — Brian van de Graaff (@ABC7Brian) July 8, 2019

E. linden St, Alexandria at 10 am pic.twitter.com/wgzuzNrdHu — Francine (@Francin68292125) July 8, 2019

Clara Barton Parkway near the beltway, @mcfrs Swift Water Rescue Team (SWRT) crews made several rescues of people from vehicles in the high & moving water, ramps from Beltway CLOSED pic.twitter.com/3zk0V11Zzm — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 8, 2019