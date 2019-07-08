Here are Photos and Videos of the Crazy Flooding Around DC This Morning

#DCsBravest have removed several occupants to safety from cars in high water at 15th St and Constitution Ave NW. pic.twitter.com/MKXSMJzsua
— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 8, 2019
Arlington; Williamsburg Blvd westbound. pic.twitter.com/bUP4zQ7JuF
— Don Whiteside™ (@donw) July 8, 2019
This is fine. pic.twitter.com/tLw5nJai49
— Brian Radzinsky (@b_radzinsky) July 8, 2019
@BobVanDillen rain in Alexandria, VA 🌧 ☔️ #severeweather #flashflooding #fixourraindrainage #rainraingoaway pic.twitter.com/tcJmeIkUZb
— Kaylynn (@MrsYankovich) July 8, 2019
traffic stopped in both directions on 110. super dangerous. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/ZS0dXJ4Lbj
— Tess Perselay (@TessPerselay) July 8, 2019
It’s official: The White House basement is flooding. pic.twitter.com/f1DR6awE89
— Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) July 8, 2019
I’m advising commuters not to use the street elevator at Pentagon Metro this morning. #wmata pic.twitter.com/z8bNwAPcPG
— Nick Scalera (@nickscalera) July 8, 2019
Hey, @EENewsUpdates, I think I’m going to be late for work. @wmata pic.twitter.com/wg2ycFOp3L
— Niina H. Farah (@niina_h_farah) July 8, 2019
This is insane on I-66 @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/VIdTbgKwCh
— Andrea L (@lazolov3) July 8, 2019
N Fairfax st, Alexandria, VA @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/17RNIWmumj
— Will Canning (@wcanning89) July 8, 2019
Avoid GW Parkway near Bashford Lane in North Old Town Alexandria. All traffic is being diverted. pic.twitter.com/Dd6ooA3Hkt
— Cameron Brenchley (@chbrenchley) July 8, 2019
Incredible video just in from Alexandria where a torrent of water is rushing into an Old Town parking garage. Unfortunately my wife’s car is on level 2. 😟 Be safe out there folks – don’t put yourself or 1st responders in harms way. pic.twitter.com/wthG5lvJbm
— Brian van de Graaff (@ABC7Brian) July 8, 2019
E. linden St, Alexandria at 10 am pic.twitter.com/wgzuzNrdHu
— Francine (@Francin68292125) July 8, 2019
Downtown Old Alexandria, VA right now. @spann pic.twitter.com/ncPrDX3VnG
— Shannon Vasilinda (@SVasilinda) July 8, 2019
Clara Barton Parkway near the beltway, @mcfrs Swift Water Rescue Team (SWRT) crews made several rescues of people from vehicles in the high & moving water, ramps from Beltway CLOSED pic.twitter.com/3zk0V11Zzm
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 8, 2019