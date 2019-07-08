Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: July 8 – 14

Monday

Get in a stair workout with DC Run Crew. The group will meet at Nats Park to tackle the exterior stairs in a HIIT and cardio workout. Be ready to go at 7 PM.

First and Potomac Ave. SE

Tuesday

Hit a HIIT bootcamp at Yards Park this evening. The all-levels workout uses your bodyweight to get in a sweat, and it’ll be right on the water. The event starts at 7 PM.

355 Water St. SE

Wednesday

Bang Power Dance is a dance class that uses weighted gloves to give you a workout. The crew will host a free class outdoors tonight at the Beach at Pike & Rose. Be ready to go at 7:30 PM.

Prose St., North Bethesda

Friday

CorePower Yoga will host a pop-up at Ballston Exchange to celebrate the studio it’s opening there later this summer. Bring your mat, head to the plaza, and after class, you’ll get a free vegan pastry and $5 off at Dirt. Class begins at 5:30 PM.

4121 and 4201 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

And HBD to Richard Simmons, of course! All five Vida locations will host free themed classes to celebrate the ’80s fitness celeb—think Simmons-themed aerobics, spin, and boxing classes. Times vary between noon and 9:30 PM.

Locations vary

Saturday

Head to the rooftop at Crimson for another CorePower Yoga pop-up. Email RSVP@mokimedia.com to reserve your spot (it’s first-come, first-served), and don’t forget to bring your mat. Class kicks off at 10:30 AM.

627 H St. NW

