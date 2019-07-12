Real Estate

Photos: The 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in June

With pools and terraces for summertime entertaining.
All photos courtesy of Bright MLS.

#10

Where: 952 Towlston Rd., McLean
How much: $2,900,000

This home sits on almost three acres and has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, three half-baths, a gated entrance, a home theater, a sauna, a game room, a four-car garage, and three fireplaces.

#9

Where: 110 S. Pitt St., Alexandria
How much: $3,125,000

Built in 1813, the house has six bedrooms, three bathrooms, four half-baths, skylights, and four fireplaces throughout.

#8

Where: 2660 Connecticut Ave. NW, #5D
How much: $3,150,000

Located in the luxurious Wardman Tower complex, this condo comes with three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths (with heated floors in the master), and access to a concierge, valet parking, a fitness center, and a rooftop deck.

#7

Where: 878 Alvermar Ridge Dr., McLean
How much: $3,275,000

This eight-bedroom, eight-and-a-half bath home has a wine cellar, four fireplaces, a screening room, a gym, a pool, and a four-car garage with a charger for an electric car.

#6

Where: 14 Wolfe St., Alexandria
How much: $3,275,000

With four bedrooms, four baths, and two-half baths, this townhouse on the Alexandria waterfront also includes an elevator, a heated two-car garage, three fireplaces, a balcony, a boat slip, and a patio overlooking the Potomac River.

#5

Where: 6401 Garnett Dr., Chevy Chase
How much: $3,425,000

Originally built in 1958, this renovated Colonial has six bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, four fireplaces, a wine cellar, an exercise room, a home theater, and a backyard terrace and pool.

#4

Where: 3127 P St. NW
How much: $3,548,333

Built in 1900, this five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom rowhouse in Georgetown’s East Village comes with hardwood floors, a garage, and a flagstone terrace with a garden.

#3

Where: 3330 Reservoir Rd. NW
How much: $3,825,000

This 1900 four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath house sits on a large lot and has hardwood floors, walls of windows, a three-car garage, and a terraced backyard with gardens.

#2

Where: 1805 Hoban Rd. NW
How much: $4,150,000

There are six bedrooms, seven baths, and two half-baths in this recently renovated Colonial, as well as hardwood floors, three fireplaces, a second kitchen, custom woodwork, and a terraced patio with a fountain.

#1

Where: 1609 31st NW.
How much: $4,875,000

This five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom renovated Georgetown mansion has three fireplaces, a garage, a terrace, and views of the Tudor Place gardens.

