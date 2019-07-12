Photos: The 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in June

#10
Where: 952 Towlston Rd., McLean
How much: $2,900,000
This home sits on almost three acres and has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, three half-baths, a gated entrance, a home theater, a sauna, a game room, a four-car garage, and three fireplaces.
#9
Where: 110 S. Pitt St., Alexandria
How much: $3,125,000
Built in 1813, the house has six bedrooms, three bathrooms, four half-baths, skylights, and four fireplaces throughout.
#8
Where: 2660 Connecticut Ave. NW, #5D
How much: $3,150,000
Located in the luxurious Wardman Tower complex, this condo comes with three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths (with heated floors in the master), and access to a concierge, valet parking, a fitness center, and a rooftop deck.
#7
Where: 878 Alvermar Ridge Dr., McLean
How much: $3,275,000
This eight-bedroom, eight-and-a-half bath home has a wine cellar, four fireplaces, a screening room, a gym, a pool, and a four-car garage with a charger for an electric car.
#6
Where: 14 Wolfe St., Alexandria
How much: $3,275,000
With four bedrooms, four baths, and two-half baths, this townhouse on the Alexandria waterfront also includes an elevator, a heated two-car garage, three fireplaces, a balcony, a boat slip, and a patio overlooking the Potomac River.
#5
Where: 6401 Garnett Dr., Chevy Chase
How much: $3,425,000
Originally built in 1958, this renovated Colonial has six bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, four fireplaces, a wine cellar, an exercise room, a home theater, and a backyard terrace and pool.
#4
Where: 3127 P St. NW
How much: $3,548,333
Built in 1900, this five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom rowhouse in Georgetown’s East Village comes with hardwood floors, a garage, and a flagstone terrace with a garden.
#3
Where: 3330 Reservoir Rd. NW
How much: $3,825,000
This 1900 four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath house sits on a large lot and has hardwood floors, walls of windows, a three-car garage, and a terraced backyard with gardens.
#2
Where: 1805 Hoban Rd. NW
How much: $4,150,000
There are six bedrooms, seven baths, and two half-baths in this recently renovated Colonial, as well as hardwood floors, three fireplaces, a second kitchen, custom woodwork, and a terraced patio with a fountain.
#1
Where: 1609 31st NW.
How much: $4,875,000
This five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom renovated Georgetown mansion has three fireplaces, a garage, a terrace, and views of the Tudor Place gardens.
Information courtesy of Bright MLS. This post excludes sales without seller permission to publicize, and may exclude some new construction.