Erica and Brian‘s travel-themed wedding at Mt. Defiance Cidery and Distillery included an array of perfectly coordinated travel-themed touches throughout. Among them, luggage tags that double as escort cards, customized destination table names, and other globetrotting details. The couple, who got engaged during a “wanderlust adventure in the Rocky Mountains,” say they knew they wanted a travel-themed wedding because so much of their love story involves exploring new places. “Instead of table numbers every table was a place Brian and I had traveled to together,” Erica explains. Along with their subtle travel-inspired decorations, Erica and Brian’s big day featured a gorgeous floral wreath backdrop, a barbecue reception, and floral centerpieces of spray roses, dahlias, cosmos, and greenery. Check out their full wedding at Mt. Defiance Cidery and Distillery for more modern details and inspiration below.

Luggage tags had the bride and groom’s initials engraved on them.

Welcome bags included custom-made wedding-day maps, “Virginia Is For Lovers” stickers, cider from the venue, and the couple’s favorite candies.

Erica wore a classic fit-n-flare gown by Monique Lhuillier that featured an illusion lace bodice and satin skirt.

Brian looked handsome in a navy suit which he paired with a blush necktie and rose boutonniere.

Their Proposal Story: “Erica has always had the travel itch,” says Brian. So, he decided to pop the question while they were vacationing in Banff, Alberta. During their trip they “went to local breweries, hiked mountains, watched sunrises, visited nearby Jasper National Park, walked on a glacier, took a gondola up to a mountain peak, and, last but not least, took a sunrise canoe ride on Lake Louise,” recalls the couple. It was there on Lake Louise that Brian asked Erica to marry him. “We paddled out to the middle of the lake and ate our breakfast while watching the sky begin to brighten,” says Erica. Brian suggested she take some candid photos and, while she was setting up her GoPro, Brian surprised her by getting down on one knee. “Yes, one knee IN the canoe!” She responded with a tearful and joyful “Yes!” and the two celebrated the moment by popping a bottle of champagne.

Bridesmaids wore matching one-shoulder chiffon gowns that were in a dusty rose shade.

Groomsmen matched Brian’s wedding-day look by also wearing navy suits accessorized with pink neckties and rose boutonnieres.

An easel displayed the couple’s minimalistic Welcome Sign, which featured modern calligraphy and a water colored leaf motif on a white background.

One of Erica’s favorite details from her travel-themed wedding was the weather, which created the perfect lighting for photos. “It rained all day, but stopped just in time for portraits and our outdoor ceremony,” says Erica.

The Cider Barn at Mt. Defiance Cidery and Distillery provided the perfect rustic-chic backdrop for Brian and Erica’s travel-themed wedding.

Signature cocktails included rum and cokes for Brian and mimosas for Erica. Brian coined his cocktail “Canoe Captain” because they got engaged on a canoe. Erica’s beverage was also named after their proposal story and was called the “Louise Breeze” after the lake they were on.

Luggage tags served as escort cards and led guests to their seats during the reception.

For dinner, the couple chose a southern-style menu. “We served pulled pork with multiple sauces, bacon macaroni, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, brisket, cornbread, and an assortment of other sides,” they said. After dinner, guests enjoyed a pound cake from Stock’s Bakery in Philadelphia, as well as, a two-tiered fondant-frosted cake topped with florals.

