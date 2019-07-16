Here’s How to See the 363-Foot Rocket Projection on the Washington Monument

The "Apollo 50: Go for the Moon" projection celebrates the moon landing from Tuesday to Saturday.

The Washington Monument transforms into the 363-foot Saturn V rocket from Tuesday to Saturday, paying homage to the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

The “Apollo 50: Go for the Moon” projection adorns the east face of the monument from 9:30 PM to 11:30 PM each night.

Designated watch areas are located near the Smithsonian Castle. The entirety of the projection is visible from the grassy lawn between 9th and 12th Streets.

On Friday and Saturday, the image becomes more than just a static photograph.

The east side of the monument plays a role in the National Air and Space Museum’s launch-to-landing video. The film incorporates historical footage, with supporting screens depicting other elements of the mission, like the massive countdown clock.

The 17-minute program runs at 9:30 PM, 10:30 PM and 11:30 PM both nights. Head to the center of the National Mall to watch the show.

