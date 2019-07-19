What’s in My Gym Bag: Lagree DC Trainer Courtney Abeyta

Who: Courtney Abeyta

Does: Trainer at Lagree DC

Approach to Fitness: “To me, fitness is the best form of self-care and something that’s necessary for good physical and mental health. I really got into working out when I started having really bad insomnia. I thought if I pushed myself in the gym, I’d tire out and sleep better, but really what fitness did was help to combat stress, which was the root of what was really keeping me up at night. I like to think of the body as a bank account. If you’re spending a lot of physical resources, you need to reinvest in yourself.”

The Bag

Although Abeyta’s bag is currently sold out, she loves it for all its compartments that help hold everything from a yoga mat to sweaty gym clothes. “It’s so roomy and versatile (there’s even a laptop compartment) that you can use it as a weekender bag!” Similar: On My Level Bag; $148; Lululemon

Grip Socks

“These grip socks are thicker and more cushiony than any other I’ve tried,” says Abeyta. “Not only do I like to wear them on the Megaformer, but I like to wear them while I’m teaching as opposed to walking around barefoot. The cushion makes them feel extra supportive and more comfortable than regular grip socks.” Women’s Grippers; $13; Bombas

Dry Shampoo

This is Abeyta’s favorite dry shampoo to use post-workout. Not only does it work well, she loves the smell, too. “I usually towel dry the front of my hair and along my part, spray it in, and just use my fingertips to work it in and fluff it up,” she says. “It works so well I can even wear my hair down after the most intense workout.” Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo; $24; Living Proof

Facial Cleansing Wipes

“I always put a Vitamin C serum on in the morning, so these wipes are a great portable Vitamin C option,” says Abeyta. “I love to clean all the sweat and bacteria off my face immediately after my workout. Vitamin C is great for brightening and gives a healthy dose of antioxidants, and these wipes are especially hydrating and refreshing.” Truth on the Glow Cleansing Cloths; $15; Ole Henriksen

Sun Protection

Abeyta’s post-workout skincare routine is pretty simple, she says: “I stick to cleansing wipes and a tinted SPF for a light, healthy glow. I’m usually running errands or walking around outside after my workout, and this is super light, gives great coverage, and the tint adds a bit of color.” Total Defense + Repair Broad Spectrum Sunscreen; $68; SkinMedica

Foundation

Not only is this powder foundation oil-free and water-resistant, it also contains antioxidants and SPF 20. PurePressed Base Mineral Foundation; $44; Jane Iredale

Snack

Abeyta always has Justin’s Almond Butter packets and bananas on-hand for a post-workout snack. She loves the combo for its healthy protein, fats, and carbs. “I’m a vegetarian, so I eat a lot of fruit and I always feel like my day isn’t complete if I don’t have this.” Justin’s Almond Butter Squeeze Packs; $12; Amazon

Water Bottle

“This water bottle is triple-insulated stainless steel and keeps things cold for up to 25 hours,” says Abeyta. “My husband’s grandma got it for me while we were on a vacation in Miami and it kept my ice frozen all day and held up to the heat of Miami, so it’s pretty good! I try to drink as much water as possible—usually I’ll aim for about four-to-six of these.” Classic Canteen; prices vary; Corkcicle

Headphones

“These are truly the only ear buds I’ve ever owned that don’t fall out of my ears when I start sweating. They’re super easy to charge—you just plug them in—and they usually last for up to six one-hour workouts, so I only charge them once a week or so. Super convenient, sturdy, water-resistant, and great sound!” SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones; $200; Bose

