Things to Do in DC This Week (July 22-24): The Loudoun County Fair, a Crafting Happy Hour, and Carol Burnett

The Renwick gallery is hosting a Handi-Hour with basketmaking and brews. Photograph by Libby Weiler, courtesy of the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

MONDAY, JULY 22

MURAL The recently restored Duke Ellington mural on the True Reformer Building is getting a jazzy rededication. The local legend’s legacy is honored with a panel featuring historians and the mural’s artist, followed by a live jazz performance. Free, 6 PM.

TALK Fantasizing about a cross-country road trip? If you can’t ditch town, live vicariously through travel tales at Bier Baron Tavern during a road trip-themed Profs and Pints. American University Adjunct professor Allen Pietrobon will discuss America’s infatuation with stories like Jack Kerouac’s On The Road. $12-$15, 6 PM.

TUESDAY, JULY 23

FAIR The Loudoun County fair is bringing five days of agriculture-themed activities to the Loudoun County Fairground. Events include goat yoga, pie-eating contests, and a daily dog sports show. Through July 28. $15 for adult one-day admission, pass prices vary.

WINE Forget dinner and a movie. It’s all about vino and vinyl at City Winery, where songs from Prince‘s Purple Rain are paired with various wines. The happy hour commemorates the album’s 35th anniversary. $25-$35, 5:30 PM.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

CRAFTS The Renwick Gallery’s latest Handi-Hour is inspired by the exhibit “Connections: Contemporary Craft at the Renwick Gallery.” Make a basket from fiber or paper while enjoying beer from Denizens Brewing and music by From Pebble to Pearl. Crafting supplies will be provided. 21+ only. $25, 5:30 PM.

COMEDY The audience plays a role in Carol Burnett‘s Strathmore show, featuring a live Q&A with the comedy queen. The crowd participation is spliced with montages from her eponymous variety show. $55-$125, 8 PM.

LAST CALL: Here’s what’s closing this week

“Rirkrit Tiravanija: (who’s afraid of red, yellow, and green)” closes 7/24 at the Hirshhorn.

Catherine P. Lewis
Daniella Byck

Daniella joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a University of Wisconsin-Madison grad and lives in Columbia Heights.