Alexandrians to Get USB Charging Ports in Return for a Summer Without Metrorail

But they should think twice before charging their phone on the platform.

Metro’s Platform Improvement Project has knocked out six Blue and Yellow Line stations for the summer. When they return this fall, Alexandria riders will see some nice improvements, WMATA says, including better signs, slip-resistant tiles, and USB charging ports.

Take care with that last amenity. Security experts tend to eye public USB ports as warily as they regard public WiFi networks. Remember, USB cables can transfer data as well as power, so plugging in to a public USB port may expose you to “juice-jacking.”

If you’re really determined to charge your phone in public, you can purchase a device that blocks data transfers. Better yet, carry a power bank or an AC adapter.