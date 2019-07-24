Real Estate

The Best Looking Open Houses This Weekend (7/27-7/28)

Including a Brightwood space for under $250,000.
Written by
| Published on
All photographs courtesy of BrightMLS.

The Palisades

Where: 504 Glenbrook Terrace NW
How much: $1,790,000
When: Sunday, July 28 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM 
Why: This spacious four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath house in the beautiful Palisades neighborhood features cool-toned walls and marble flooring. The den also has a wall-length bookshelf perfect for bookworms.

Columbia Heights

Where: 763 Morton St. NW #4
How much: $895,000
When: Sunday, July 28 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM 
Why: When you walk into this two-bed, two-bath condo, you’ll immediately marvel at the grand steel staircase and high ceilings. The open-concept floor plan blends seamlessly from room to room, and leads into a deluxe kitchen with quartz countertops and a spacious island.

Logan Circle

Where: 1300 13th St. NW #603
How much: $630,000
When: Sunday, July 28 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM 
Why: It’s hard to argue with the location of this two-bed, two-bath condo right in the heart of Logan Circle. Steps from the bustling 14th Street corridor full of restaurants and shops, this space also features hardwood floors and a private balcony.

Hill Crest

Where: 2622 Minnesota Ave. SE 
How much: $499,000
When: Sunday, July 28 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM 
Why: This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath detached home in Hill Crest features an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Plus the home comes with a deck and a back yard, in addition to multiple parking spaces.

Brightwood

Where: 1365 Kennedy St. NW #408
How much: $240,000 
When: Sunday, July 28 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM 
Why: This pet-friendly Brightwood space is only one block away from Rock Creek Park and features hardwood flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and a modern kitchen.

Looking to Buy? Get Our Real Estate Newsletter

Looking to buy? Get a weekly list of the DC area’s best houses on the market.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Kalina Newman
Kalina Newman
Editorial Fellow

Kalina Newman is an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. Previously, she covered metro news for the Boston Globe. Her work has appeared in ARLnow, DCist, and the Washington City Paper. Kalina graduated from Boston University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.