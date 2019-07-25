Sally, associate creative director at Salt & Sundry and Little Leaf, and John, a project designer at Edit Lab, met on move-in day as freshmen at Syracuse University. On their first date, an Italian restaurant, John asked if it was “pastable” to get extra bread, which, Sally says, pretty much sealed the deal—seven years later John proposed during a trip to Cape Code.

For their colorful, ’70s-inspired wedding, the couple skipped the bridal party and found other ways to involve their loved ones. At the ceremony, their families joined them in walking down the aisle and shared readings. John’s college roommate officiated, and friends performed classic rock, including an acoustic version of Fleetwood Mac’s “Never Going Back Again” for Sally’s entrance. Homemade touches were everywhere, from the graphics designed by the groom to the favor bottles of Sangiovese that his dad and uncles made to the ceremony’s floral macramé backdrop, which Sally helped the florist hand-tie. Negroni Sbagliato cocktails complemented the Italian-inspired dinner menu, served family style. (“We wanted it to feel like a casual, homemade meal, so that was important to us,” Sally says.) For dessert, they served red-velvet cake, cider doughnuts, and gelato push pops.

Woodend Sanctuary and Mansion provided a retro setting for Sally and John’s ’70s-inspired wedding.

The Details:

Photography: Bonnie Sen Photography | Event Coordinator: Kristin Andrews | Florist: Saivita Floral Design with Holley Simmons | Invitations: Designed by the groom | Caterer & Cake: Corcoran Caterers | Hair Stylist: Shannon Sheridan | Bride’s Attire: Amsale from Hitched | Groom’s Attire: Indochino | Music: DJ Van Petty of MyDeeJay | Transportation: K & V Limousine Service | Videographer: By Marg and Msi | String Lights & Lanterns: Elegance & Simplicity | Oysters: Rappahannock Oyster Co. | Treats: Garden District (doughnuts); Dolcezza (push pops) | Getting-Ready Hotel: Mason & Rook

This article appeared in the Summer/Fall 2019 issue of Washingtonian Weddings.

