Real Estate
The Wharf is Getting Another Hotel
The Pendry will have three bars and restaurants, plus a spa.
A new rendering of the Pendry, part of the Wharf's second phase. Image courtesy of Pendry Hotels & Resorts.
Already home to a Hyatt House, Canopy by Hilton, and an Intercontinental, the Wharf is getting a fourth hotel.
Pendry Hotels & Resorts, a boutique brand with six other locations around the country, is planning a 140,000-square-foot property as part of the Wharf’s second phase. Construction on the hotel will start this summer, and is slated to finish in 2022. The property will be the first Pendry in Washington.
The hotel will have 131 guest rooms and three food and beverage concepts, including a cocktail lounge, a pool deck with an indoor/outdoor restaurant, and a rooftop lounge. It will also have a spa, plus meeting and event space.
Senior Editor
Marisa M. Kashino joined Washingtonian in 2009 as a staff writer, and became a senior editor in 2014. She was previously a reporter for Legal Times and the National Law Journal. She has recently written about the Marriott family’s civil war and the 50-year rebirth of 14th Street, and reported the definitive oral history of the Lorena and John Wayne Bobbitt case. She lives in Northeast DC with her husband, two dogs, and two cats.