For Alyssa Mangano and Andrew Sterritt’s Annapolis Yacht Club wedding, the couple stuck to a smaller guest count and found unique ways to personalize their special day to evoke an intimate setting. “We wanted to set the tone of the wedding right from the start,” Alyssa says. To make that first impression, they opted for one-of-a-kind save-the-dates featuring a hand-painted crest, plus customized invitations that included a watercolored gatefold map with illustrations of significant locations including the couple’s engagement spot and key parts of the wedding weekend. Along with their personalized stationery, the floral arrangements included peonies and sweet peas in honor of the bride’s late grandmother. “My grandmother, who passed away, used to call me Sweet Pea growing up, so I knew I wanted to include that flower in my bouquet,” Alyssa says. The couple’s ceremony at St. Mary’s Catholic Church even evoked a sense of nostalgia, because it’s also where Andrew proposed.

See more of this couple’s sweet and sentimental Annapolis Yacht Club wedding below.

Alyssa says she loved everything about her big day, but one detail stuck out the most to her—the stationery. “The map included all of the special locations for the wedding weekend (it acted as our details card), landmark Annapolis sites, and even told the story of our engagement. It was really special!”

To keep with their intimate wedding vibe, Alyssa and Andrew decided to keep the wedding party small with only a maid-of-honor and a best man.

How They Got Engaged: Andrew proposed outside of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, which overlooks the water in downtown Annapolis. “He got down on one knee, with the water and beautiful little city in the background, and asked me to marry him,” Alyssa recalls. Afterwards, Andrew surprised her even more with both sets of parents waiting to celebrate at Chart House, a nearby seafood restaurant, with dinner and drinks.

Their DC Meeting: Alyssa and Andrew met in August 2014. They were both in line at a local bar in DC, waiting to listen to a band perform, when Alyssa first saw Andrew. “I thought he was really cute, and my friends ended up knowing the people he came with,” Alyssa says. “Turned out we had a ton of mutual friends!”

For their Annapolis Yacht Club wedding, Alyssa and Andrew decided not to hire a event planner. Instead, Alyssa and her mother did the majority of planning, with the help of the venue’s coordinator, Robert Nowell, of course.

Having a band was a must for the couple. They booked Jangling Reinharts, who kept guests out on the dance floor all night long!

The Details:

