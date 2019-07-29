MONDAY, JULY 29

FOOD After a weekend of tennis players serving hits at the Citi Open, chefs are serving dishes to the athletes and their fans at the Hamilton. Bites from local restaurants like Kith and Kin, Spoken English, and Punjab Grill are on the menu at the Taste of Tennis event. $200, 7 PM.

COURSE Celebrate the music of 1969 during the 50th anniversary summer of Woodstock with the first of three sessions honoring the festival’s impact. Author David Price is guiding a musical exploration of ’69 tunes at the S. Dillon Ripley Center, from ZZ Top’s debut to the Beatles’ final album. $30-$45, 6:45 PM.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

BOOK Journalist Neil Shister is bringing Burning Man’s Black Rock City to Politics and Prose for a discussion of his book Radical Ritual: How Burning Man Changed the World. Shister, who has attended the festival six times, will peel back the curtain on Burning Man’s counterculture community and its citizens. Free, 7 PM.

MUSIC Actress/singer Clare Bowen cut her teeth on the show Nashville as Scarlett O’Connor. In addition to her appearances on the Nashville soundtrack albums, Bowen has recently released her own self-titled debut album and will perform those songs at the Birchmere. $49.50, 7:30 PM.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

DANCE Silver Spring is hosting a salsa party at Veterans’ Plaza in conjunction with DanceInTime. Come early for salsa lessons; stick around for Latin music and more dancing. Free, 7 PM.

YOGA Find inspiration for your warrior pose surrounded by sculptures and paintings. Bring your mat to the American Art Museum for a post-work vinyasa class in the museum’s Luce Foundation Center, a visible art storage space. $10, 6 PM.

