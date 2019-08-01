Luxury Staycation, for Less

Where: Ritz-Carlton, Washington, DC; 1150 22nd St., NW; 202-835-0500.

What’s special: Summer is a good time to save on a high-end hotel in Washington. The Ritz-Carlton in DC’s West End features rooms with a city or garden view, feather beds, Egyptian-cotton bed linens, and oversized Italian-marble bathrooms with a separate shower and a deep soaking tub. The cafes and shops of Georgetown are close by, and it’s less than a mile from the National Mall. Next to the hotel is the Equinox Sports Club, which guests can access for a discounted rate of $15.

The deal: The “Summer Celebrations” package includes a two-night stay in a Club Level suite (complete with butler service), a three-course dinner at Westend Bistro, a private whiskey or tequila tasting at the Quadrant Bar & Lounge, and access to the Club Lounge, which offers complimentary food and beverage throughout the day. Washingtonian readers also receive an in-room culinary treat. The price is $499 a night, a savings of more than $200. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays through September 3, 2019.

A Historic Stay

Where: Kimpton Hotel Monaco Washington DC, 700 F St., NW; 202-628-7177.

What’s special: This National Historic Landmark has served many different roles in Washington. In the past it was the General Post Office, the Bureau of Education, and the headquarters for the National Selective Service Board. Today, the hotel still showcases the architectural grandeur of the building, with the original marble-and-cast-iron circular stairways and ornamental plaster ceilings. Enjoy luxury bedding, complimentary coffee and tea each morning, a hosted wine hour each night, a 24-hour fitness center, and free-to-use bikes. Centrally located, the hotel is across the street from the National Portrait Gallery, and one subway stop from the National Geographic Museum, where its newest exhibition, “Queens of Egypt,” highlights some of the most powerful women in ancient Egypt.

The deal: The “Stay Like an Egyptian” package includes an overnight stay and two discounted tickets to the National Geographic Museum’s “Queens of Egypt” exhibit for only $5 more than the hotel’s Best Flexible Rate (a $25 savings). Washingtonian readers also get two cocktails at Dirty Habit, a $30 value, when they mention the deal at check-in. The package rate starts at $179 a night. To book click here.

When: Valid for stays through September 15, 2019.

Relax in Richmond

Where: The Jefferson Hotel, 101 West Franklin St., Richmond, Va.; 804-649-4750.

What’s special: Sure, this historic hotel has modern comforts such as plush bathrobes and TV screens in the bathroom mirrors. But it’s the touches from its past that make it distinctive. Large guest rooms have foyers with live plants, spacious dressing areas, and marbled bathrooms with a soaking tub and separate shower. There’s also complimentary turndown service, a daily newspaper, free WiFi, a fitness center, an indoor pool, and an outdoor sun deck. The elegant lobby with its grand staircase, larger-than-life-size statue of Thomas Jefferson, stained-glass windows, and gold leaf and marble also hearkens back to another time. Guests can walk or take the hotel’s free transportation to the state capitol building, museums, shops, and restaurants.

The deal: The “Summer at The Jefferson” package includes valet parking and a Grand Premier guest room. Rates start at $225 a night, up to 50 percent off regular rates. Washingtonian readers also receive a free bottle of Jefferson-label wine ($30 value) when they mention the article or show it on their phone, upon arrival. To make reservations call 800-424-8014 or click here.

When: Valid for stays through September 15, 2019.

Red Rock Country

Where: Amara Resort and Spa, 100 Amara Lane, Sedona, AZ; 928-282-4828.

What’s special: Set along the banks of Oak Creek Canyon, Amara Resort and Spa is a good base from which to explore the magnificent, towering red rock formations in and around Sedona, such as Cathedral Rock, Courthouse Butte, and Coffee Pot Rock. Rooms offer headboards handcrafted from local fallen trees, balconies with spectacular views, and plush pillow-top beds. At the resort, guests can do morning yoga, have cocktails by the infinity pool, stargaze in the courtyard with evening s’mores, or be pampered at the spa. Shops and art galleries are within walking distance.

The deal: The “Beat The Heat” package includes a 40-percent savings on stays, and two welcome cocktails. Washingtonian readers also receive a free in-room bottle of red wine and a charcuterie plate, a $45 value. Rooms start at $199 a night. To book online click here and use code WASHINGTON.

When: Valid for stays through August 31, 2019.

Kick Back at Margaritaville

Where: Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman; 269 West Bay Rd., Grand Cayman Islands; 855-640-6440.

What’s special: Newly renovated, this resort sits on a private cove at the beginning of Seven Mile Beach and the warm waters of the Caribbean. Enjoy complimentary snorkeling, kayaking, paddle boarding, and biking, as well as a fitness center, four pools (one with swim-up bar), and lounge chairs on the beach. Guests can dine at one of three restaurants, book an in-room massage, or take a guided Bioluminescent Tour—a nighttime tour on a kayak in which every stroke of your paddle leaves a glowing swirl of blue light.

The deal: The “Sunny-Side-Up Summer Sale” includes accommodations and daily breakfast for two for $189 a night—a 50 percent savings. Washingtonian readers also receive complimentary margaritas at the License to Chill lobby bar (one per person; a non-alcoholic alternative available). When booking online, enter Washingtonian in the comment field; or, if booking by phone, simply mention Washingtonian.

When: Valid for stays through September 30, 2019.