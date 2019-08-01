Real Estate

The Best Looking Open Houses This Weekend (7/3-7/4)

Including a rowhouse on East Capitol Street, and a cute Georgetown condo.
Photos courtesy of Bright MLS.

Capitol Hill  

Where: 133 East Capitol St., SE 
How much: $1,525,000
When: Sunday, August 4 from 1-3:00 PM
Why: On desirable East Capitol Street, the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath rowhouse has bay windows, an open floorplan, a deep backyard with lots of space to entertain, and solar panels to offset your electric bill.

Park View

Where: 625 Park Rd., NW, #301
How much: $869,000
When: Saturday, August 3 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Why: At 1,200 square feet, there’s space to sprawl out in this two-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse with a lofted den, a private rooftop deck, balconies off both bedrooms, and parking.

Capitol Hill

 

Where: 1415 Duncan St., NE 
How much: $725,000
When: Saturday, August 3 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Why: The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath rowhouse has a new master bathroom, upgraded kitchen appliances, hardwood flooring, exposed brick, and secure parking.

Georgetown

  

Where: 1632 30th St. NW, #12
How much: $525,000
When: Sunday, August 4 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM
Why: On a quiet street in Georgetown’s East Village, the one-bedroom, two-bath condo has a sunny living room with a fireplace and built-in shelving, plus a skylight and high ceilings.

Temple Hills

Where: 4301 Townsley Ave.
How much: $339,000
When: Sunday, August 4 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Why: The spacious rambler is on a big corner lot, with five bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus a sunroom, finished basement, a gazebo out back, and a two-car garage.

Kalina Newman
Kalina Newman
Editorial Fellow

Kalina Newman is an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. Previously, she covered metro news for the Boston Globe. Her work has appeared in ARLnow, DCist, and the Washington City Paper. Kalina graduated from Boston University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.