Capitol Hill

Where: 133 East Capitol St., SE

How much: $1,525,000

When: Sunday, August 4 from 1-3:00 PM

Why: On desirable East Capitol Street, the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath rowhouse has bay windows, an open floorplan, a deep backyard with lots of space to entertain, and solar panels to offset your electric bill.

Park View

Where: 625 Park Rd., NW, #301

How much: $869,000

When: Saturday, August 3 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Why: At 1,200 square feet, there’s space to sprawl out in this two-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse with a lofted den, a private rooftop deck, balconies off both bedrooms, and parking.

Capitol Hill

Where: 1415 Duncan St., NE

How much: $725,000

When: Saturday, August 3 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Why: The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath rowhouse has a new master bathroom, upgraded kitchen appliances, hardwood flooring, exposed brick, and secure parking.

Georgetown

Where: 1632 30th St. NW, #12

How much: $525,000

When: Sunday, August 4 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM

Why: On a quiet street in Georgetown’s East Village, the one-bedroom, two-bath condo has a sunny living room with a fireplace and built-in shelving, plus a skylight and high ceilings.

Temple Hills

Where: 4301 Townsley Ave.

How much: $339,000

When: Sunday, August 4 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Why: The spacious rambler is on a big corner lot, with five bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus a sunroom, finished basement, a gazebo out back, and a two-car garage.

