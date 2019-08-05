MONDAY, AUGUST 5

FILM Georgetown’s Pizza Paradiso is hosting a screening of The Dawn Wall in conjunction with clothing brand Patagonia. The film shows rock climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson on their 19-day journey to climb the 3,000-foot rock face known as “The Dawn Wall” in Yosemite National Park. At the time, it was believed to be the most challenging successful free climb in history (although a year later, a Czech climber completed the same ascent in 8 days). $15 (includes one beer ticket), 7 PM.

MUSIC Singer Jon Anderson is best known as the frontman/co-founder of the English progressive rock band Yes, which he led for nearly four decades (you can thank him for co-writing the group’s classics including “I’ve Seen All Good People,” “Long Distance Runaround,” and “Close to the Edge.”) 1000 Hands: Chapter One is Anderson’s first solo album in 8 years, featuring guest appearances by Yes members Steve Howe and Chris Squire, Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson, the horn section from Tower of Power, and keyboardist Chick Corea. He will perform with a full band at the Birchmere; on this tour he’s been playing Yes hits alongside his own solo material. $85-$210, 7:30 PM.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6

THEATER Dear Evan Hansen premiered in DC at Arena Stage before a wildly popular run on Broadway that raked in six Tonys in 2018 (including Best Musical). The work, which returns to DC for a month-long run at the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater, follows teenagers on their journey to fit in and make friends. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Through September 8. $79-$175.

LECTURE German anti-racist activist TM Garret was a skinhead in his youth, performing in white supremacist bands and forming his own KKK group. Since that time, Garret has changed his mindset; He founded the annual Memphis Peace Conference and works with the “Erase the Hate” movement to encourage tattoo parlors to cover up racist and gang tattoos for free. Garret will speak at the National Museum of American Jewish Military History about his change in perspective and how to combat extreme views today. Free (advanced registration requested), 7 PM.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7

FILM The jazz record label Blue Note Records was founded in 1939 by German Jewish refugees; the new documentary Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes delves into its history, landmark recordings, and musical influence over time. The film, which includes archival footage and interviews with jazz musicians Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter, will screen on Wednesday night at The Avalon. $12.75, 8 PM.

WINE Learn about the wines of Moldova and Turkey at Cork & Fork’s Wines of the Black Sea event. Hear why the region’s climate is conducive to wine-making, learn about the history of wine in the area, and taste eight wines over the course of the evening. $55, 7:30 PM.