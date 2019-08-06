Andrea Ross and Josh Robin decided to add a bohemian flair to their nautical wedding in St. Michaels by opting for olive branches⁠—which they had flown in from Cali⁠!— instead of decorating with traditional blooms. The couple was inspired by Napa’s organic, California-style and paired the olive branches with eucalyptus leaves to achieve a natural and relaxed aesthetic. Along with their greenery floral designs, Andrea and Josh’s boho-meets-nautical wedding also included the most gorgeous sleeveless fringe dress, a waterfront venue, and seafood cuisine paired with lots of Old Bay seasoning. Check out all of their wedding details and learn more about how they planned their big day.

Follow Washingtonian Weddings on Instagram | Like Washingtonian Weddings on Facebook

The Venue

Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum served as the perfect backdrop for Andrea and Josh’s boho-meets-nautical wedding. The museum is situated in St. Michaels on Navy Point and Fogg’s Landing. So, the couple was able to have both their ceremony and reception overlooking the Miles River. “The scenery of the boats going by had to be the best part,” Andrea says. “It was a true summer wedding on the water, which is what we always wanted.”

The Dress

Featuring lace crochet and fringe detailing, Andrea’s wedding dress is the definition of boho-chic style. She completed the look by wearing her hair down in loose waves accessorized with a floor-length veil.

Related Looking for the DMV’s Top Wedding Vendors? Use Our Searchable Guide!

How They Met

“We first met at a house party probably seven years ago,” Andrea says. Technically, they actually didn’t meet then, but that’s when Andrea first saw Josh from afar. He was visiting DC from Dallas and she still remembers the cowboy boots he wore. “I just thought he was so handsome.” A few years after the house party, Andrea (who was then newly single), reached out to a mutual friend when she heard Josh had moved back to DC. “Ten minutes later he invited me to his Christmas party,” Andrea recalls. She, however, “played it cool” by telling him she was busy. Disappointed she missed his party, Josh decided to cut to the chase and ask Andrea out on a date. “The rest was history!”

The Wedding Party

The wedding party also added to the couple’s boho-meets-nautical wedding-day style. Bridesmaids wore sage chiffon gowns and carried bouquets filled with greenery to evoke a boho vibe where groomsmen leaned more on the nautical side for their style by wearing navy suits paired with a relaxed button-down shirt.

The Ceremony

The ceremony took place right along the Miles River with Andrea and Josh exchanging “I dos” in front of the museum’s gazebo. For their ceremony decor and details, they opted for white folding chair seating, passed out ceremony programs featuring modern calligraphy, and dressed up their altar with drapery and lush greenery. The ceremony was one of Josh’s favorite moments, too. He will always remember Andrea walking down the aisle to the song “In My Life” by The Beatles.

The Cocktail Hour

After the ceremony, a cocktail hour took place at the museum’s rustic Small Boat Shed. There guests were treated to fresh oysters from Madhouse Oysters, signature cocktails, and a variety of summer-inspired hors d’oeuvres.

The Reception

The couple kept with their boho-meets-nautical wedding theme with a tented reception. They also chose a mix of round and banquet-style tables paired with wooden cross-back chair seating and olive branch centerpieces. “I loved the black chairs [paired] with the earthy greens,” Andrea says. Place settings also included marble chargers and name tags tied to napkin linens with greenery accents.

The Details:

Photographer: An Endless Pursuit | Venue: Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum | Event Planner: The Davis Design Group LLC | Florist: Monteray Farm’s Flowers & Gifts | Catering: Gourmet by the Bay | Hair Stylist: Behind the Veil | Bride’s Attire: Rue de Seine from Lovely Bride | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Anthropologie | Music/Entertainment: Millennium

Join the conversation!