The National Portrait Gallery Acquires Tyler Mitchell’s Beyoncé Portrait

Beyoncé in 2017 (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery has acquired a Tyler Mitchell portrait of Beyoncé for its permanent collection. Mitchell announced the acquisition, which the Portrait Gallery confirms, on Twitter Tuesday. “We are delighted to acquire this magnificent portrait of Beyoncé,” the museum’s associate curator of photographs, Leslie Ureña, tells Washingtonian.

Mitchell is the first African American and among the youngest photographers to ever shoot a Vogue cover, which he did for the magazine’s September 2018 issue. He’s a skater from Marietta, Georgia, and began his career shooting music videos. A Portrait Gallery spokesperson says the museum does not yet have a date when the portrait will go on view.

