Photos: The 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in July

Including a historic mansion built for President Van Buren's niece.
All photographs courtesy of BrightMLS.

#10

Where: 5229 Burke Dr., Alexandria
How much: $2,800,000

This waterfront five-bedroom home has five full bathrooms, two half-baths, two kitchens, cathedral ceilings, six fireplaces, a pool and jacuzzi, a large backyard, and a dock for a boat.

#9

Where: 2899 Audubon Ter. NW
How much: $2,999,995

Built in 1926, this five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath Tudor has hardwood floors, custom ironwork, heated bathroom floors, a two-car garage with an electric charging station, and a 48-foot-long heated pool.

#8

Where: 4901 Hampden Ln., #604, Bethesda
How much: $3,220,000

Located in the downtown Bethesda condo building the Lauren, this three-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath unit has hardwood floors, Subzero and Wolf appliances in the kitchen, a gas fireplace, direct elevator access, two parking spaces, and 24-hour concierge service.

#7

Where: 1716 New Hampshire Ave. NW
How much: $3,275,000

This six-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath Dupont Circle mansion was built in 1911 for President Martin Van Buren’s niece. Registered with the National Historic Trust, the home has a three-story grand staircase in the entryway, a Sienna marble mantle, a library with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, and a secret staircase.

#6

Where: 4511 Cathedral Ave. NW
How much: $3,400,000

Originally built in 1927, this seven-bedroom, five-bath, two-half-bath Colonial also has a custom kitchen with marble counters, a master suite with a private balcony and a spa-like bathroom, a wine room, a detached two-car garage, and a garden with a patio, pool, and outdoor kitchen.

#5

Where: 2118 Bancroft Pl. NW
How much: $3,450,000

This 1909 Beaux Arts townhome has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, three fireplaces, a garage, a back porch, and a rooftop deck with views of the Washington Monument.

#4

Where: 6677 MacArthur Blvd., Bethesda
How much: $3,800,625

This price is more for the property than the four-bedroom, three-bathroom 1953 home that sits on it. Known as “The Hill,” the 1.11-acre site sits above Little Falls on the Potomac River, offering amazing views just a short drive from DC.

#3

Where: 3317 Prospect St. NW
How much: $4,350,000

This end-unit rowhouse in Georgetown has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, two half-baths, hardwood floors, a top-floor conservatory with a glass roof, an elevator with custom wood paneling, four fireplaces, a patio, and two parking spots in an underground garage.

#2

Where: 9004 Congressional Ct., Potomac
How much: $4,785,000

Spread out among more than 27,000 square feet and four levels, this nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom, four-half-bath mansion includes a ballroom, two-story library, a screening room, a catering kitchen, an elevator, 10 parking spots, and a large backyard with a pool and pool house.

#1

Where: 3141 Highland Pl. NW
How much: $5,500,000

This nine-bedroom, four-bath, and two-half-bath home was built in 1910, sits on nearly half an acre in Cleveland Park, and comes with a wrap-around porch, five fireplaces, and a pool.

