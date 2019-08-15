About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. More from Guest List



A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation—plus one person we definitely would not.

Roland Mesnier The former White House pastry chef has a new book of recipes he served to five First Families.

Leah Sera She’ll lead the University of Maryland’s first-in-the-nation master’s program in medical cannabis.

Monica Goldson Prince George’s County’s new schools chief takes over the system she graduated from.

Natwar Gandhi The memoir by the former CFO of the District is one part DC’s comeback story, one part ode to immigration.

Natasha Cloud The Mystics star led a one-day team-wide media blackout to call attention to gun violence in DC.

Disinvited!

Tom Dunn The Leesburg pol was pilloried for sneaking snarky language into proclamations meant to honor LGBTQ rights and Juneteenth.

Credits: Photo-illustration by John Ueland. Photograph of Mesnier Courtesy of White House. Photograph of Sera Courtesy of University of Maryland. Photograph of Goldson by Marvin Joseph/Washington Post. Photograph of Gandhi by Harry Hamburg/Ap Photo. Photograph of Cloud by Jonathan Newton/Washington Post. Photograph of Dunn by Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now.

This article appears in the August 2019 issue of Washingtonian.