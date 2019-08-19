Your Guide to Half-Price Wine Nights (and Brunch!) Around DC

Wine happy hours are a dime a dozen (we’re not complaining), but these restaurants and bars go all-out with half-price bottles. We found a deal for almost every night of the week—plus lunch and brunch.
Monday
Ambar
523 8th St., SE
The Barracks Row location of the Balkan restaurant serves half-price bottles alongside a la carte of all-you-can-eat lunch and dinner menus.
Ankara
1320 19th St., NW
Dupont’s Turkish spot offers free range of their list for half-price wine night, which includes a large number of bottles from Turkey.
Takoda
715 Florida Ave. NW
The rooftop garden offers more than just brews and bourbon—on Monday nights, wine bottles and small plates are half-off.
Duke’s Grocery and Counter
1513 17th St. NW; 2000 Pennsylvania Ave., NW; 3000 Connecticut Ave., NW
Got a case of the Mondays? The London-inspired pub slashes the cost of bottles of wine in half on Monday nights from 7 PM until last call.
Tuesday
Town Hall
2340 Wisconsin Ave. NW
Tuesday means trivia night at this Glover Park spot, which also includes half-price bottles of wine.
Persimmon
7003 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda
This cozy French bistro in Bethesda offers half-off bottles of wine on Tuesdays with the purchase of an entree.
Wednesday
District Winery
385 Water St., SE
This pretty urban winery overlooking the Anacostia River makes its own bottles, grape to glass. Try them for half-price on Wednesdays in the restaurant bar or dining room with a minimum $20 food purchase.
All Set
8630 Fenton Street, Silver Spring
It’s wine Wednesdays from 3 PM until close at seafood-centric All Set, where bottles (including bubbly!) are half priced with the purchase of food.
Brookland Pint
716 Monroe Street, NE
Brookland’s Southern bar and restaurant, ordinarily known for their craft brews, offers half-off bottles of wine all day long (yep, even at lunch) on Wednesdays.
Jug and Table
2446 18th St., NW
Forget discount bottles—grab friends and head to this Adams Morgan wine bar for half-off 64 oz. jugs (regular bottles are a mere 25.4 oz. by comparison). You’ll find everything from Russian River Valley sauvignon blanc to Slovenian Ribolla.
Floriana
1602 17th St., NW
This classic Italian restaurant—a Dupont staple since 1979—still brings in a Wednesday crowd for homemade pastas and half-price bottles.
Pizzeria Orso
400 South Maple Ave., Falls Church
Drop in from 4 to 9 PM for Neapolitan pizzas and select half-priced wines.
Thursday
Bayou Bakery
1515 N. Courthouse Rd.
Head over to Bayou Bakery during their 4 to 7 PM happy hour for discounted snacks like warm beignets and pimiento grilled cheese alongside half-price bottles of wine. Staying past five? The pastries become buy-one-get one free.
Friday
Logan Tavern
1423 P St. NW
Logan Tavern’s afternoon discount gives “power lunch” a new meaning. Every Friday from noon to 4 PM bottles of sparkling wine are half off.
Saturday
Sunday
The Riggsby
1731 New Hampshire Ave., NW
It’s half-price wine day during Champagne Brunch at Michael Schlow’s retro American restaurant, when all bottles of sparkling—from wallet-friendly prosecco to proper Champagne—are half-off.
Dino’s Grotto
1914 9th St., NW
Chef Dean Gold’s Italian restaurant is set to close its doors in Shaw on September 15. Take advantage of the generous daily specials while you can, including half-price bottles of wine, Sunday through Tuesday. Match them with deals like half-off mussels or burgers.
The Tombs
1226 36th St. NW
A popular spot for Georgetown students, the bar and restaurant offers half-price bottles from 5 PM to midnight.