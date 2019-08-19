Your Guide to Half-Price Wine Nights (and Brunch!) Around DC

Where to find 50 percent off bottles for every occasion.

Wine happy hours are a dime a dozen (we’re not complaining), but these restaurants and bars go all-out with half-price bottles. We found a deal for almost every night of the week—plus lunch and brunch.

Monday

Ambar

523 8th St., SE

The Barracks Row location of the Balkan restaurant serves half-price bottles alongside a la carte of all-you-can-eat lunch and dinner menus.

Ankara

1320 19th St., NW

Dupont’s Turkish spot offers free range of their list for half-price wine night, which includes a large number of bottles from Turkey.

Takoda

715 Florida Ave. NW

The rooftop garden offers more than just brews and bourbon—on Monday nights, wine bottles and small plates are half-off.

Duke’s Grocery and Counter

1513 17th St. NW; 2000 Pennsylvania Ave., NW; 3000 Connecticut Ave., NW

Got a case of the Mondays? The London-inspired pub slashes the cost of bottles of wine in half on Monday nights from 7 PM until last call.

Tuesday

Town Hall

2340 Wisconsin Ave. NW

Tuesday means trivia night at this Glover Park spot, which also includes half-price bottles of wine.

Persimmon

7003 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda

This cozy French bistro in Bethesda offers half-off bottles of wine on Tuesdays with the purchase of an entree.

Wednesday

District Winery

385 Water St., SE

This pretty urban winery overlooking the Anacostia River makes its own bottles, grape to glass. Try them for half-price on Wednesdays in the restaurant bar or dining room with a minimum $20 food purchase.

All Set

8630 Fenton Street, Silver Spring

It’s wine Wednesdays from 3 PM until close at seafood-centric All Set, where bottles (including bubbly!) are half priced with the purchase of food.

Brookland Pint

716 Monroe Street, NE

Brookland’s Southern bar and restaurant, ordinarily known for their craft brews, offers half-off bottles of wine all day long (yep, even at lunch) on Wednesdays.

Jug and Table

2446 18th St., NW

Forget discount bottles—grab friends and head to this Adams Morgan wine bar for half-off 64 oz. jugs (regular bottles are a mere 25.4 oz. by comparison). You’ll find everything from Russian River Valley sauvignon blanc to Slovenian Ribolla.

Floriana

1602 17th St., NW

This classic Italian restaurant—a Dupont staple since 1979—still brings in a Wednesday crowd for homemade pastas and half-price bottles.

Pizzeria Orso

400 South Maple Ave., Falls Church

Drop in from 4 to 9 PM for Neapolitan pizzas and select half-priced wines.

Thursday

Bayou Bakery

1515 N. Courthouse Rd.

Head over to Bayou Bakery during their 4 to 7 PM happy hour for discounted snacks like warm beignets and pimiento grilled cheese alongside half-price bottles of wine. Staying past five? The pastries become buy-one-get one free.

Friday

Logan Tavern

1423 P St. NW

Logan Tavern’s afternoon discount gives “power lunch” a new meaning. Every Friday from noon to 4 PM bottles of sparkling wine are half off.

Saturday

Sunday

The Riggsby

1731 New Hampshire Ave., NW

It’s half-price wine day during Champagne Brunch at Michael Schlow’s retro American restaurant, when all bottles of sparkling—from wallet-friendly prosecco to proper Champagne—are half-off.

Dino’s Grotto

1914 9th St., NW

Chef Dean Gold’s Italian restaurant is set to close its doors in Shaw on September 15. Take advantage of the generous daily specials while you can, including half-price bottles of wine, Sunday through Tuesday. Match them with deals like half-off mussels or burgers.

The Tombs

1226 36th St. NW

A popular spot for Georgetown students, the bar and restaurant offers half-price bottles from 5 PM to midnight.

Join the conversation!