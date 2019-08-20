Buffalo Billiards is Closing, But You Can Take a Piece of the Bar Home With You

Pool tables, portable bars, and a Ms. Pac-Man machine are among the souvenirs up for auction.

Dupont Circle sports bar Buffalo Billiards will close Saturday after 25 years of service and 78,213 kegs kicked. For those struggling to say goodbye, patrons and pool sharks alike can bid on the entire bar from now until Tuesday, August 27.

Wait, the entire bar? While Buffalo Billiards is auctioning off typical closing-time memorabilia like brewery signs and stools, they’re also hawking pool and foosball tables, skee-ball machines, and retro games like Ms. Pac-Man. In fact, the owners are completely emptying the space, with three full bars and kitchen appliances up for grabs.

Bidding starts to close next Tuesday at 11 AM. Shipping is not available, and items must be picked up on Wednesday, August 28, and Thursday, August 29.

If you don’t have room in your apartment for a piece of intern-bar history, you can still reminisce over dimly lit beers and fuzzy pool tables in the Facebook group dedicated to Buffalo Billiards memories.

Join the conversation!