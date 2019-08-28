Ballston’s German Beer Hall Opens Soon with Patio Games and Cheesy Pretzels

When the lease for raucous Ballston sports bar A-Town was up for renewal, co-owner Scott Parker‘s landlords came to the team with an offer: “Do something a little more subtle, a little more low key,” says Parker. For their second act, Bronson Bier Hall, Parker and his team have traded DJs and dance floors for picnic tables and a turf patio with games like ping pong, corn hole, and shuffleboard. The cavernous indoor/outdoor space opens September 2 with seating for over 300.

Inside, the hall was “designed to look like Old World Germany,” Parker says. Brick columns curve into arches, illuminated by medieval-style chandeliers. Patches of colorful tile peek out from the floor, as if mid-excavation. Beers follow the theme, with 16 taps dedicated to German or local brews. Flights of four drafts are available for $12.

More brew options are available by the bottle and can, divided into categories like “light and crisp,” “malty,” and “sour.” Beer even sneaks into cocktails like the radler-inspired Cyclist (a beer/fruit juice combo popular with the biking crowd), here made with Hofbrau Original lager, vodka, grapefruit soda, and citrus liqueur.

Parker visited a friend in Stuttgart, Germany during Springfest and his trip inspired much of the food menu—think pierogies, bratwurst with sauerkraut, and pork schnitzel. Pretzel fans can pick between three styles: a giant twist with beer cheese, a cheese-stuffed version with herb butter, or pretzel bites with cheese and salami. In addition to classic brats you’ll also find global sausages like Spanish chorizo and Italian sausage.

Bronson is christening the space with an Oktoberfest party during DC Beer Week on September 14.

Bronson Bier Hall. 4100 Fairfax Dr., Arlington

Join the conversation!