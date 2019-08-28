PHOTOS: The Next Acela Trains’ Interiors

Amtrak plans to introduce its next-generation Acela fleet in 2021. The new trains will have 378 seats with features like outlets, USB ports, and adjustable reading lights. Passengers will also enjoy “streamlined” luggage storage overhead, bigger windows, winged headrests, and features to make it easier to walk through the train like grab bars and handles on seatbacks.

The railroad also plans an “advanced” new seat-reservation system and says the new cars will be accessible: The bathrooms, for instance, will allow a 60-inch turning radius. Amtrak plans to begin testing the trains next year. If you can’t wait till then to check out the cars, Amtrak provides these renderings:

