Palisades
Where: 4622 Greene Pl. NW
How much: $1,395,000
When: Sunday, September 1 from 1 PM to 4 PM
Why: The renovated farmhouse-style home includes five bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. The open kitchen features a nine-foot quartz island as its centerpiece, and there are Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout.
NoMa/Union Market District
Where: 641 M St. NE #1
How much: $849,900
When: Saturday, August 31 from 2 PM to 4 PM
Why: The three-bedroom, three-bath condo is a block from Union Market and a quick walk to the NoMa/Gallaudet metro stop. It has floor-to-ceiling windows, custom tile, a parking spot, and a rear deck.
Navy Yard
Where: 1300 4th St. SE #310
How much: $729,900
When: Sunday, September 1 from 1 PM to 3:30 PM
Why: This two-bed, two-bath unit in the new Bower condo building near Nationals Park has soaring windows that let in plenty of natural light, a walk-in master closet with ELFA shelving, hickory hardwood floors, and Bosch appliances.
Kingman Park
Where: 1670 Kramer St. NE
How much: $599,000
When: Saturday, August 31 from 2 PM to 4 PM
Why: A few blocks from the H Street Corridor, the two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath rowhouse has a basement with a den, an updated kitchen, a patio, and deck.