Your Guide to the Best Labor Day Brunches Around DC

Labor Day means Monday mimosas at these DC-area restaurants, which are closing out summer with all-you-can-eat feasts, bottomless deals, and other daytime specials.

All-Purpose

1250 9th St. NW; 79 Potomac Ave. SE

Get ready to toast the holiday with bottomless Aperol spritzes, mimosas, bloody Marys, and bellinis ($21 per person). In addition to drinks specials, both the Shaw and Navy Yard locations will serve up their brunch pizzas as well as egg dishes and antipasti.

Hours: 11 AM to 2:30 PM

Alta Strada DC and Mosaic

465 K St. NW; 2911 District Ave., Fairfax

Both casual Italian restaurants in Mt. Vernon Triangle and the Mosaic District will serve up a bottomless Italian brunch on Labor Day. In DC, $29 gets you as much food and drink as you want for two hours. Indulge in fried mozzarella with spicy tomato sauce, spaghetti carbonara, and brunch cocktails such as mimosas and bellinis. The Virginia location is serving similar dishes la carte.

Hours: DC (10:30 AM to 3 PM); VA (11 AM to 3 PM)

Ambar DC and Clarendon

523 8th Street SE

On Monday, head to Ambar DC for $39 unlimited small plates, including prosciutto Benedict and Balkan bread pudding, and all-you-can-drink brunch cocktails (in Virginia, the price is $34 for food and drinks are 25 cents each).

Hours: DC (10 AM to 3:30 PM); VA (9:30 AM to 3:30 PM)

Birds Eye

1800 14th ST. NW

Doi Moi’s daytime cafe will serve Southeast Asian-inspired breakfast and lunch with dishes ranging from smoothie bowls filled with dragonfruit, rambutan, and mango, to egg sandwiches layered with sausage and pickled veggies.

Hours: 8 AM to 2:30 PM

Boqueria Dupont and Penn Quarter

1837 M St. NW ; 777 9th St. NW

Can’t make it to brunch on Monday? Don’t worry, because Boqueria will be serving bottomless brunches all weekend long at their Dupont and Penn Quarter locations. For $42 per person, the unlimited menu features sangrias, beer, and “Leche de Pantera,” a cocktail made with vodka, coffee and condensed milk. Tapas include grilled bread with tomato, caramelized French toast, and firer roasted eggplant.

Hours: 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave. NW

Who said burgers weren’t brunch food? At this Bloomingdale pub, the breakfast burger comes with an over-easy egg, Guinness-dijon caramelized onions, American cheese, and bacon. Other hearty options include an English breakfast with two eggs, sausage, sautéed mushrooms, and bacon baked beans.

Hours: Starting at 10 AM

Casolare

2505 Wisconsin Ave., NW

If the weather holds up, head to the deck at Casolare for an Italian brunch featuring dishes such as pastrami and jalapeño hash or smoked salmon on a freshly-baked bagel.

Hours: 11 AM to 3 PM

Buena Vida Silver Spring and Clarendon

8407 Ramsey Ave., Silver Spring; 2900 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

At the original Buena Vida in Silver Spring, feast on unlimited brunch small plates for $35 with dishes such as a bacon and avocado quesadillas, tacos, guacamole, and much more. Meanwhile, Buena Vida Clarendon offers a similar service for $34. Both locations offer brunch cocktails a la carte.

Hours: 10 AM to 3 PM

Founding Farmers, Farmers & Distillers, Farmers Fishers Bakers

Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

All Farmers Restaurant Group eateries will serve brunch on Labor Day. If you’re hanging in DC, Farmers & Distillers near Chinatown, Farmers Fishers Bakers in Georgetown, and the downtown Founding Farmers are your best bets. The first two will serve their huge weekend buffets ($32.95 per person; $15 for kids seven to 12; free under six), while Founding Farmers will run an a la carte menu (locations include Tysons and Reston in Virginia and Park Potomac in Maryland).

Franklin Hall

1348 Florida Ave. NW

The beer hall will open its doors early on Labor Day for its “Beat the Buzzer Brunch.” Starting at noon, classic brunch drinks such as mimosas and Bloody Marys, along with breakfast tacos, will be $4 for one hour, then the price will move up by one dollar every hour until 3 PM.

Hours: 12 to 3 PM

Northside Social

3211 Wilson Blvd., Arlington; 205 Park Ave., Falls Church

Labor Day means $5 mimosas at these all-day cafes, plus full-service brunch in the wine bar. We’re partial to the house smoked salmon and avocado tartine, or hot fried chicken served on a cheddar biscuit.

Hours: 9 AM to 3 PM

Pearl Dive

1612 14th St., NW

Jeff Black’s Gulf Coast-inspired oyster house dishes up brunch on Friday and Labor Day Monday. In addition to the full raw bar, try dishes like po’ boys, eggs Pontchartrian (a seafood Benedict with crawfish, crab, and spicy hollandaise), and pork belly huevos rancheros. Tables can order bottomless mimosas with fresh orange or grapefruit juices for $20, or opt for a la carte brunch cocktails.

The Smith

1314 U St. NW; 901 F St. NW

In the mood for oysters? The Smith has you covered, shucking local seafood from their raw bar plus dishes like breakfast pot pie with bacon and mushrooms, avocado toast, and pancakes topped with whipped ricotta. At the Penn Quarter location, enjoy a complimentary brunch cocktail with any egg or griddle menu item.

Hours: 10 AM to 4 PM

The Riggsby

1731 New Hampshire Ave., NW

If you’re looking for a deal on bubbles, head to this retro American restaurant where all bottles are 50 percent off. Food includes everything from mussels to duck confit hash and vanilla French toast.

Hours: 11 AM to 3 PM

Tico

1926 14th St. NW

Head over to Tico for a pan-Latin bottomless brunch. The $39 unlimited food and drink menu includes French toast churros, spicy pork tacos, and three types of fruity mimosas.

Hours: 11 AM to 4 PM

Via Sophia

1001 14th St. NW

The modern Italian osteria located in the Hamilton Hotel is calling attention to the gender wage gap by offering $5 specialty cocktails exclusively for women, all weekend long. Pair the discounted drinks with brunch dishes such as smoked salmon on grilled focaccia or baked eggs primavera.

Hours: 11 AM to 3 PM

