September 2019 Crossword Answer Key

Across

1. (Punctuation used in this clue, casually)

7. Becomes unnavigable in winter, as a river

13. Start of a hypothetical question

19. “Situation under control”

20. Albania’s capital

21. “The thing I’m pointing at”

22. Escargots prepared by a Veep? (1989–93)

24. Place for a Warrior II pose

25. Sec. Sonny Perdue is its head

26. Court

27. Put off

29. Dunham of Girls

30. Plural suffix with employ or absent

31. Shiny objects in a Veep’s collection? (1949–53)

36. Brother of Maggie Simpson

37. Votes for

38. “I’m ___ you!” (“You don’t fool me!”)

39. “All ___!” (shout heard on a train platform)

42. Bakery items

43. Gave into, as an impulse

48. Insults that got a Veep into a duel? (1801–05)

50. ___ and aahs

51. Robert De ___

52. One of the largest First Nations tribes in Canada

53. Where some RNs work

54. Does it wrong

55. Like some possessions

57. Puts down

60. “___ my wits’ end!”

61. Attack to sack

62. Music producer Brian

63. Parts of a contract a Veep wrote up? (1925–29)

66. Whitney or Manning

69. Gets closer to

71. Stadium shouts

72. Vacation excursion

74. “I’m not the one being irrational here, right?”

76. Yew or fir, for instance

77. Amigo

78. Newswoman Cosby

79. Score more points than

80. Sharpen

81. Loud sounds made by a Veep? (1993–2001)

84. Steers

87. To a great degree

88. Habitat for Humanity builds them

89. “Encore!”

90. Parking penalty

91. Alternative to Irish Spring

92. Streaks in the sky that make a Veep wonder? (1977–81)

98. “This is so frustrating . . .”

101. Olfactory unpleasantness

102. Movie under 40 minutes

103. Michael Che’s show, briefly

104. You, long ago

105. 1970 album with “Get Back”

108. Items in a Veep’s trail mix? (1969–73)

112. Removed, as a page from a book

113. Grow choppers

114. Sturdy brand of paper plate

115. “Hold on”

116. Adoptable kittens

117. Guard

Down

1. Irritation

2. Give reason to grin

3. They may be rocky or dusty

4. “Only Time” singer

5. Zero, on the pitch

6. Custodians

7. “No problem”

8. Baseball’s Reds, on scoreboards

9. 2.53, for Max Scherzer in 2018

10. Accepted a proposal

11. “___ you’ve got a better idea”

12. Personal histories

13. “Never heard of that person”

14. Witch

15. To any degree

16. Marisa of Spider-Man: Far From Home

17. Nonsensical

18. Cheeses often cubed

21. Cruel rulers

23. Variety

28. Historical periods

31. H Street has a lot of them

32. Dragons’ homes

33. Keeps watch over

34. 66 or 270, for example (abbr.)

35. Sent down for the count

36. Less hidden

39. Opening quintet

40. Martin Van ___

41. Portlander, for example

42. Kate Spade item

43. It comes from the heart

44. Part of ICU or CPU

45. 2 Amys and Menomale, e.g.

46. Material at a refinery

47. Wordless greeting

49. Luxury hotel chain

50. Some law-school exams

54. Host

55. Said “Guilty,” say

56. Bailiff’s command

58. Smith of economics

59. Truth’s alternative

60. One of many in the Chesapeake

61. It’s usually not a hit

64. Skin issues

65. Bookie’s crime, often

67. Petrol amount

68. Phrase heard at a bridge game

70. Ending for bachelor

73. Fish with a rainbow variety

74. Its CEO is Ginni Rometty

75. Bering or Barents, for example

76. Separate the wheat from the chaff

77. Tunnel-making machine

80. “Nothing more for us, thanks”

81. Fellow

82. Scores tons of runs against

83. Friends friend

85. Thespian Thurman

86. Guardians of the Galaxy ___ 2

87. Producer of reds and whites

90. Blank on

91. Element number 30

92. ___ bene (Italian for “very well”)

93. Movie-theater name

94. ___-Dame de Paris (famed cathedral)

95. Puts on a clothesline

96. Layers of paint

97. Foolish folks

98. Treaty of ___ (it ended the War of 1812)

99. Crew team member

100. Out of practice

104. ___ Mints (kind of Girl Scout cookie)

106. Nail’s place

107. Member of Tampa Bay’s NFL team, in headlines

109. H, to Herodotus

110. “How come?”

111. Preferred pronoun for some