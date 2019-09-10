Photos: The 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in August

#10

Where: 2735 P St. NW

How much: $3,495,000

This 1900 Georgetown rowhouse has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, custom millwork, a living room with an antique French marble fireplace, a parking space, and a back garden with a grill and patio.

#9

Where: 7515 Exeter Rd., Bethesda

How much: $3,500,000

This six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom Bethesda spread comes with an elevator, a kitchen boasting two dishwashers and an island made of Jerusalem limestone, two fireplaces, a three-car garage, an exercise studio, and heated floors on the main level.

#8

Where: 8119 Spring Hill Farm Dr., McLean

How much: $3,675,000

Not only does this Craftsman-style mansion come with seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half-baths, it also has six fireplaces, a screened-in back porch, a wine room, a three-car garage, and a finished basement; in the backyard, you’ll find a pool and a cabana, a basketball court, and a patio.

#7

Where: 608 Innsbruck Ave., Great Falls

How much: $3,742,000

Located on five private acres, this six-bedroom Colonial has nine-and-a-half baths, an elevator, two kitchens, seven fireplaces, a master suite with a sitting room and two bathrooms, a guest apartment, a wine room, and a backyard pool.

#6

Where: 725 Springvale Rd., Great Falls

How much: $3,850,000

This Great Falls mansion has six bedrooms, six baths, and three half-baths, as well as a main kitchen with two islands, a second caterer’s kitchen, an elevator, an exercise room, a movie-screening room with power recliners, and a backyard of landscaped gardens and a pool.

#5

Where: 8447 Portland Pl., McLean

How much: $4,300,000

Sitting on an acre of land, this six-bedroom home has eight baths and two half-baths, a kitchen with two islands, two studies, a detached three-car garage, a finished basement with a wet bar and fitness room, and a covered porch with a gas fireplace.

#4

Where: 3026 P St. NW

How much: $4,800,000

Originally built in 1810, this four-level Georgetown townhouse was recently renovated. It has five bedrooms, five baths, two half-baths, nine fireplaces, an elevator, and a private backyard with a patio.

#3

Where: 2344 Massachusetts Ave. NW

How much: $5,250,000

This renovated 1908 home on Embassy Row has five bedrooms, five full baths, two half-baths, four fireplaces, an elevator, custom millwork, a heated garage and driveway, a backyard with a patio, and a rooftop deck.

#2

Where: 3601 Newark St. NW

How much: $5,850,000

This 1899 detached Victorian sits on a quarter-acre corner lot in Cleveland Park, and has six bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a home theater, a gym, a wine cellar, a wrap-around porch, a two-car garage, and a backyard with a swimming pool.

#1

Where: 3123 Dumbarton St. NW

How much: $9,115,000

This three-story Federal mansion in Georgetown is known as the Henry Foxhall House, as it was built by Georgetown mayor Henry Foxhall in 1800 for his daughter. It comes with six bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, six fireplaces, and gardens designed by Rose Greely, the first woman to be a licensed landscape architect in DC.

Information courtesy of Bright MLS. This post excludes sales without seller permission to publicize, and may exclude some new construction.

Join the conversation!