Summer has said its farewell to Washington, and the city eagerly anticipates the excitement of the new season and all that it has to offer. Located in the heart of the district, there’s a lot to discover at CityCenterDC this fall.

As the leaves begin to transform and the temperature begins to drop, CityCenterDC brings back the beloved Palmer Alley installation, Autumn Forest. No need to venture far to view stunning fall foliage. Visitors can enjoy thousands of colorful, autumn leaves that canopy the main retail corridor through the end of October.

If, while strolling through Palmer Alley, you thought “this is the perfect place to take a photo” you’re not alone! In celebration of their new Find Your Joy campaign, CityCenterDC is challenging the nation’s capital to get creative in capturing their most joyful photos. Be sure to tag your photos with #FindYourJoyDC, and visit CityCenterDC.com/events for additional contest details.

Feeling hungry? Or maybe you have the urge to try a new apple pie recipe, the Farmers Market in The Park at CityCenterDC opens for lunch every Tuesday from 11am – 2pm through October 29, 2019. The market offers patrons the opportunity to purchase harvest fruits and vegetables, breads and baked goods, cut flowers and plants, or indulge in a delicious, hot meal from one of the local vendors.

As the weather gets cooler, dust off your sweaters and enjoy a drink outside at one of the many restaurants in The Plaza at CityCenter. You just may have a front row seat as The Washington Ballet spreads joy to the district with free, live performances from 6:30pm – 7:30pm on September 25th and October 2nd.

If you haven’t already, be sure to make your dinner reservation at Estuary, the Conrad Hotel’s innovative restaurant concept. Opened by James Beard award winners, Bryan and Michael Voltaggio, Estuary offers a reimagined approach to local flavors. After dinner, head upstairs to the roof-top bar, Summit, for panoramic views and decadent cocktails. Looking for a quick bite? Piccolina, opened by Centrolina’s Chef Amy Brandwein, offers on-the-go diners with a range of fresh, fast-casual options sure to delight any palette.

Whether you are visiting to take in the sights of the season, share a great meal in good company, or inspire your fall wardrobe, CityCenterDC offers an unforgettable experience for all.