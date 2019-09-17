8 Close-to-Home Revelations in the New Brett Kavanaugh Book

There’s a cringe-y story of a law-firm summer-associates party. Kelly and Pogrebin report that when Kavanaugh was a summer associate at Covington & Burling in 1989

Kavanaugh showed up to a firm event at the Brickskellar with a paralegal as his date. A colleague walked into the erstwhile Dupont Circle bar to a surprising scene: He “saw Kavanaugh drunkenly carrying the paralegal down the front staircase, ‘like you would carry a bride across the threshold. He got to the bottom of the steps and fell down onto the sidewalk.’ ” The source said Kavanaugh was later admonished for his behavior, with the firm telling him, “This is not appropriate. You don’t bring paralegals to summer associate events.”